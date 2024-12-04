Parsippany Police Present Skanska with Plaque for Ongoing Community Support

PARSIPPANY — On November 26, Community Relations Officers Andy Van Orden and Remo D’Alessandro, alongside Parsippany PBA Local 131’s State PBA Delegate, Officer David Cavaliere, presented an appreciation plaque to Skanska at 389 Interpace Parkway.

The plaque was awarded in recognition of Skanska’s generous support and contributions to the PBA.

Ms. Kerry Shanahan, Skanska’s Office Manager, accepted the plaque on the company’s behalf. Ms. Shanahan frequently collaborates with Community Relations Officers, inviting them to lead Lunch-and-Learn sessions on crime prevention topics for Skanska employees. The Parsippany Police Department expressed gratitude for Skanska’s ongoing commitment to fostering strong community relationships and supporting local initiatives.