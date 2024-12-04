Parsippany Police Present Skanska with Plaque for Ongoing Community Support

Thursday, December 5, 2024
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Officer David Cavaliere, Community Relations Officer Andy Van Orden, Kerry Shanahan of Skanska, and Community Relations Officer Remo D’Alessandro pose during the presentation of an appreciation plaque recognizing Skanska’s generous contributions to Parsippany PBA Local 131.

PARSIPPANY — On November 26, Community Relations Officers Andy Van Orden and Remo D’Alessandro, alongside Parsippany PBA Local 131’s State PBA Delegate, Officer David Cavaliere, presented an appreciation plaque to Skanska at 389 Interpace Parkway.

The plaque was awarded in recognition of Skanska’s generous support and contributions to the PBA.

Ms. Kerry Shanahan, Skanska’s Office Manager, accepted the plaque on the company’s behalf. Ms. Shanahan frequently collaborates with Community Relations Officers, inviting them to lead Lunch-and-Learn sessions on crime prevention topics for Skanska employees. The Parsippany Police Department expressed gratitude for Skanska’s ongoing commitment to fostering strong community relationships and supporting local initiatives.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Local News

