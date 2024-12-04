Sheriff Gannon Welcomes 15 New Members to the Morris County Law Enforcement Team

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the swearing-in of one supervisor and 14 officers in a ceremony at the historic Morris County Courthouse, led by Sheriff James M. Gannon.

We extend a warm welcome to our newly sworn Correctional Police Officers: Jose Abreu Quezada, Matthew Green, Thomas Anderson, Maleek Awan, Almir Bojkovic, Nicholas Falivene, Edward Mastrodomenico, Marcello Guillermo, Daniel Juarez, Katlyn Lloyd, and Kyle Winter. Your diverse talents, dedication, and unique backgrounds will undoubtedly strengthen our mission to serve and protect the community.

We also congratulate Sheriff’s Sergeant Adam Nestinger, and Sheriff’s Officers Justin Yen, Gregory Wiatroski, and Mamdouh Hassan. Each of you has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to service and an impressive range of accomplishments that bring honor to the Sheriff’s Office and the community.

Your hard work, determination, and passion for law enforcement inspire all of us. We are excited to witness the incredible contributions you will bring to the Bureau of Corrections and beyond. Together, you represent the very best of what it means to serve with integrity, professionalism, and pride.