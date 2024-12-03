Friends of Lake Hiawatha Winterfest Brings Holiday Cheer to the Community

Tuesday, December 3, 2024
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY – The holiday season is about to get brighter as the Friends of Lake Hiawatha, in collaboration with Mayor James R. Barberio, invite the community to the Winterfest Celebration on Friday, December 6, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the gazebo on North Beverwyck Road.

This family-friendly event promises an evening full of festive activities. Children and families can enjoy:

  • Photos with Santa Claus
  • Delicious hot chocolate, cookies, and candy canes, donated by Foodtown of Lake Hiawatha
  • The excitement of a special raffle for boys’ and girls’ bicycles

“This event is a wonderful way to bring our community together and spread holiday joy,” said Mayor Barberio. “We’re looking forward to celebrating the season with everyone.”

The event is free and open to the public, thanks to generous support from local sponsors, including Unity Bank and Foodtown of Lake Hiawatha. Be sure to bundle up, bring your holiday cheer, and join us for this magical evening under the twinkling lights of Lake Hiawatha’s gazebo.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

