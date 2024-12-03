Friends of Lake Hiawatha Winterfest Brings Holiday Cheer to the Community

PARSIPPANY – The holiday season is about to get brighter as the Friends of Lake Hiawatha, in collaboration with Mayor James R. Barberio, invite the community to the Winterfest Celebration on Friday, December 6, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the gazebo on North Beverwyck Road.

This family-friendly event promises an evening full of festive activities. Children and families can enjoy:

Photos with Santa Claus

Delicious hot chocolate , cookies , and candy canes , donated by Foodtown of Lake Hiawatha

“This event is a wonderful way to bring our community together and spread holiday joy,” said Mayor Barberio. “We’re looking forward to celebrating the season with everyone.”

The event is free and open to the public, thanks to generous support from local sponsors, including Unity Bank and Foodtown of Lake Hiawatha. Be sure to bundle up, bring your holiday cheer, and join us for this magical evening under the twinkling lights of Lake Hiawatha’s gazebo.