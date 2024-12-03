Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Parsippany Professional Chris Fitzpatrick Launches Inspiring Speaking Venture

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Chris Fitzpatrick

PARSIPPANYChris Fitzpatrick, a dynamic Professional and Keynote Speaker with over 17 years of expertise in Human Resources, Campus Recruiting, Diversity & Inclusion, and Talent Development, is thrilled to announce the official launch of Chris Fitzpatrick Speaks, LLC, based in Parsippany. A lifelong New Jersey resident, Chris has captivated audiences from 5 to 50,000 since 2006. His unique ability to combine the knowledge of a college lecturer, the engagement of a game show host, and the inspiration of a motivational speaker makes his presentations impactful and memorable. Whether speaking in person or virtually, Chris delivers practical and inclusive talks that energize and empower audiences.

Chris Fitzpatrick Speaks offers programs tailored to students, professionals, conferences, and organizations. Core topics include personal branding, emotional intelligence, leadership skills, networking, mentorship, workplace culture, inclusion and belonging, and much more.

“I believe every presentation is an opportunity to inspire, educate, and create positive change,” said Chris Fitzpatrick. “With this new chapter, I look forward to bringing my enthusiasm and expertise to more audiences across New Jersey and beyond – maybe give away some fabulous prizes along the way!”

For more information about Chris Fitzpatrick or to discuss how to book Chris for your next event, visit www.chrisfitzpatrickspeaks.com.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
