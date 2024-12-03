Santa’s Arrival & Tree Lighting at Parsippany Town Hall

PARSIPPANY – Get ready for an evening of holiday cheer as the Parsippany community gathers to welcome the season at the annual Santa’s Arrival & Tree Lighting Ceremony! This much-anticipated event will occur on Saturday, December 7th, 2024, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at the Parsippany Town Hall, at 1001 Parsippany Blvd.

The festivities kick off at 5:00 p.m. with holiday music, hot chocolate, and treats, setting the stage for a magical evening. The centerpiece of the event, the lighting of the town’s holiday tree, will take place promptly at dusk, creating a dazzling display of lights and colors to mark the start of the holiday season.

Adding to the excitement, Santa Claus himself will make a special appearance, delighting children of all ages. Families are encouraged to bring their cameras to capture memorable moments with Santa as he listens to children’s holiday wishes.

“This event is a cherished tradition in Parsippany, bringing neighbors together to celebrate the joy of the holiday season,” said Mayor James Barberio. “We look forward to sharing this magical evening with our residents.”

Be sure to bundle up and bring your holiday spirit for a night of community, warmth, and festive fun. All are welcome to attend this free, family-friendly event. Let’s come together to make this holiday season unforgettable!