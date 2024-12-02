Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio Earns Backing of Andrew Choffo

PARSIPPANY — Mayor James Barberio announced the endorsement of Andrew Choffo, who said, “Nancy and I are proud to support our Mayor James Barberio for re-election. We’ve long enjoyed Jamie’s unwavering companionship and partnership in improving our school system. Although we serve in separate areas of government, our collaborative relationship to benefit the people of Parsippany is stronger than ever.”

“Andy and Nancy represent the best of Parsippany — good neighbors who care for their community, its children, and our schools,” said Mayor Barberio. “We’ll continue to do good work, together and individually, to keep the Pride in Parsippany.”

Andrew Choffo serves as the President of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education. Nancy Choffo is a recent Parsippany School District retiree and, along with Andy, serves the citizens of District 3 on the Parsippany Republican Committee.

The endorsement from Andrew Choffo adds to the endorsement Mayor James Barberio has already earned from Assemblyman Jay Webber of the 26th Legislative District.

Andrew Choffo is a member of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education. The views of Andrew Choffo are his own and do not necessarily represent those of the Board as a whole. He speaks here in his capacity as a private citizen.