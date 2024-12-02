Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Parsippany Troy-Hills Mayor James Barberio Earns Endorsement of Assemblyman Jay Webber

Webber Backs Barberio in Re-Election Race

Mayor James Barberio and Assemblyman Jay Webber

PARSIPPANYMayor James Barberio announced the endorsement of Assemblyman Jay Webber, who said, “I am honored to endorse Mayor Barberio for re-election in 2025. Day in and day out, Jamie demonstrates in ways big and small that his only agenda is serving the residents of Parsippany. I’ve admired and appreciated Mayor Barberio’s permanent governing touchstone: always do what he genuinely believes to be right for the Township. It’s called leadership, and Jamie exemplifies it. I am completely committed to Jamie’s success in 2025, and I look forward to continuing our partnership of service to the people of Parsippany-Troy Hills.”

Jay Webber is the standard-setter for State representation for our Parsippany residents. Jay has always kept Parsippany his priority, and I appreciate his support,” said Mayor Barberio. “He and I will continue to provide my hometown the kind of strong leadership it deserves, now and into the future.”

The above press release was submitted to Parsippany Focus. Focus policy is print the content verbatim as submitted.
