Daniel Garcia Honored for Academic Achievement at Palmer College

PARSIPPANY — Daniel Garcia, a resident of Parsippany, has been named to the 2024 summer trimester Dean’s List at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Main Campus in Davenport, Iowa. This recognition is awarded to students who have achieved high academic excellence during the trimester.

Garcia, a 2018 graduate of Parsippany Hills High School, previously earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Fairleigh Dickinson University in May 2022. He began his studies in the Doctor of Chiropractic degree program at Palmer College in the summer of 2023.

Palmer College of Chiropractic, established in 1897, is recognized as the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession. It has campuses in Davenport, Iowa; San Jose, California; and Port Orange, Florida. The college is dedicated to advancing the chiropractic profession through innovative research and a comprehensive educational approach, producing graduates who are well-equipped to contribute to the health and well-being of their communities.

Garcia’s inclusion on the Dean’s List reflects his dedication and academic excellence in the demanding Doctor of Chiropractic program. This accomplishment highlights his commitment to contributing to the health and well-being of his community through chiropractic care.