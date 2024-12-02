Tuesday, December 3, 2024
HomeLocal NewsDaniel Garcia Honored for Academic Achievement at Palmer College
Local NewsSchool News

Daniel Garcia Honored for Academic Achievement at Palmer College

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
234
Daniel Garcia

PARSIPPANY — Daniel Garcia, a resident of Parsippany, has been named to the 2024 summer trimester Dean’s List at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Main Campus in Davenport, Iowa. This recognition is awarded to students who have achieved high academic excellence during the trimester.

Garcia, a 2018 graduate of Parsippany Hills High School, previously earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Fairleigh Dickinson University in May 2022. He began his studies in the Doctor of Chiropractic degree program at Palmer College in the summer of 2023.

Palmer College of Chiropractic, established in 1897, is recognized as the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession. It has campuses in Davenport, Iowa; San Jose, California; and Port Orange, Florida. The college is dedicated to advancing the chiropractic profession through innovative research and a comprehensive educational approach, producing graduates who are well-equipped to contribute to the health and well-being of their communities.

Garcia’s inclusion on the Dean’s List reflects his dedication and academic excellence in the demanding Doctor of Chiropractic program. This accomplishment highlights his commitment to contributing to the health and well-being of his community through chiropractic care.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Parsippany PAL Middle School Ice Hockey Wins The Championship
Next article
Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio Earns Backing of Andrew Choffo
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »