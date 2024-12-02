Monday, December 2, 2024
Parsippany PAL Middle School Ice Hockey Wins The Championship

Parsippany Middle School Ice Hockey Crowned Highland Division Champions

PARSIPPANYParsippany PAL Middle School Ice Hockey played against Mount Olive on Sunday, December 1, at Sports Care Arena in Randolph during the Highland Division Finals. The team under the direction of Coach Chris Gonnella, Robert Peluso, and Steve Elias led the team to victory in a final score of 8 to 4, defeating Mount Olive and taking the honor of being the Champions for the Highland Division Final. 

With the support of coaches, parents, and the Parsippany PAL, the team successfully attained an undefeated record, winning 10 regular season games against Roxbury, Mountain Lakes, Summit, Randolph, Mount Olive, Hanover Park, Rockaway, and a second game against Summit, Roxbury, and Mount Olive. On November 24, the team also defeated Rockaway in the Highland Division Semifinals with a final score of 3 to 1.  The team and its coaches believe that this is the first time in Parsippany PAL Middle School Ice Hockey history that a Parsippany middle school team has gone undefeated in the season. 

The Championship Team is comprised of Michael Gonnella Team Goalie and players Robert Peluso, Nicholas Fraga, Matthew Radulic, Matteo Lombardi, James DiLullo, Graham Scheffen, Ethan Cuomo, Dominick Corforte, Danny Yang, Colton Genovese, Brayden McCree, Benjamin Tomsey, Ashwin Chandrasekeran, Anthony Gallo, Alex Thurkauf, Ryan Ogden, Brendan Narvaez, and Alec Paquette.

Parsippany PAL Hockey Achieves Playoff Perfection in Championship Run

Parents, grandparents, friends, and family, as well as the Parsippany Regional Ice Hockey, cheered on the team as they worked the ice. Parsippany officials came out to support the players’ success which included Mayor James Barberio, Council Vice President Frank Neglia, and his wife Sandra Neglia Board of Director Par-Troy West Little League. In addition, Peggy Clayton, President of the PAL, and Interim Executive Director, Nick Bronzino were in the stands supporting the team. 

The Middle School Team was formed six years ago and over that period they competed in the playoffs 5 out of 6 seasons and this year marks the third time the Middle School Team has won the cup!

All experienced middle school ice hockey players are welcome to try out for the team every year.  If you are interested in joining the team next season, please attend a future open house that will be planned through the coaching staff and the PAL. 

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus Magazine, December 2024. Click here to download the magazine.

