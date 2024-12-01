Local Students and Residents Help Deliver Thanks to NJ Veterans for the Holidays

MORRIS COUNTY — Representative Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11) and her office collected and distributed thousands of Thanksgiving Thank Yous for veterans across New Jersey, written by residents from the 11th District of New Jersey.

“Thank you to all of the students and community members who participated in this year’s Thanksgiving Thank Yous for Veterans program. Our veterans and their families make immense sacrifices to protect us and it is important that, around Thanksgiving, we take the time to show our appreciation for their service to our nation. I know that the cards were truly enjoyed by veterans across New Jersey,” said Representative Sherrill.

The fourth annual Thanksgiving Thank Yous Program provided an opportunity to say thank you to local veterans and active-duty service members in the community. Notes were distributed to military and VA facilities; veteran service providers; and VFWs and American Legions across New Jersey. Thank Yous collected by Representative Sherrill’s office were distributed to organizations that serve New Jersey’s veterans and service members, including:



•United States Coast Guard Training Center, Cape May

•Preakness Healthcare Center

•Morris County Veterans Services Office

•Picatinny Arsenal

•Boonton Fireman’s Home

•Community Hope

•Paramus Veterans Memorial Home

•Menlo Park Veterans Memorial Home

•Vineland Veterans Memorial Home

