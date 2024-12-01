Sunday, December 1, 2024
Local Students and Residents Help Deliver Thanks to NJ Veterans for the Holidays

By Frank L. Cahill
Veterans Across New Jersey Receive Heartfelt Thanksgiving Messages

MORRIS COUNTYRepresentative Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11) and her office collected and distributed thousands of Thanksgiving Thank Yous for veterans across New Jersey, written by residents from the 11th District of New Jersey.

“Thank you to all of the students and community members who participated in this year’s Thanksgiving Thank Yous for Veterans program. Our veterans and their families make immense sacrifices to protect us and it is important that, around Thanksgiving, we take the time to show our appreciation for their service to our nation. I know that the cards were truly enjoyed by veterans across New Jersey,” said Representative Sherrill

The fourth annual Thanksgiving Thank Yous Program provided an opportunity to say thank you to local veterans and active-duty service members in the community. Notes were distributed to military and VA facilities; veteran service providers; and VFWs and American Legions across New Jersey. Thank Yous collected by Representative Sherrill’s office were distributed to organizations that serve New Jersey’s veterans and service members, including:

•United States Coast Guard Training Center, Cape May
•Preakness Healthcare Center
•Morris County Veterans Services Office
•Picatinny Arsenal
•Boonton Fireman’s Home
•Community Hope
•Paramus Veterans Memorial Home
•Menlo Park Veterans Memorial Home
•Vineland Veterans Memorial Home

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus Magazine, December 2024. Click here to read the magazine.

Morris County’s Homeless Population Surges Nearly 46%, Senator Bucco Demands Action
Three New Officers Join Parsippany Police Department After Graduation
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization.

