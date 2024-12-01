Morris County’s Homeless Population Surges Nearly 46%, Senator Bucco Demands Action

MORRIS COUNTY — In light of a troubling 24% increase in New Jersey’s homeless population from 2023 to 2024, Senate Republican Leader Anthony M. Bucco (R-25) is urging local, state, and federal leaders to collaborate on addressing the state’s deepening homelessness crisis and severe lack of affordable housing options.

“Homelessness is a human issue that transcends politics,” Bucco stated. “A 24 percent surge in homelessness is unacceptable. We have the resources and capability to create a comprehensive solution, but we must set aside egos and prioritize helping our fellow citizens.”

According to a recent report from NJ.com, over 12,000 individuals in New Jersey are now homeless, with more than one-fifth of them being children.

“I was proud to support the establishment of the Interagency Council on Homelessness, but it’s clear that our current approach is not working,” Bucco added. “This is not a time for finger-pointing—it’s time for action. We need to bring everyone to the table, including individuals experiencing homelessness, and have honest conversations about all possible solutions. Only then can we craft a meaningful response.”

The top contributors to homelessness in New Jersey include being asked to leave a shared residence, loss or reduction of income, and eviction or the risk of eviction.

Morris County has seen one of the sharpest increases in homelessness, with a 45.9% rise from 466 individuals in 2023 to 680 in 2024. This follows a 32.8% increase from 2022 to 2023, when the number rose from 351 to 466.

Senator Bucco, a long-time advocate for tackling homelessness and improving affordability, has sponsored several bills aimed at alleviating the crisis:

S825: Waives identification card fees for individuals with disabilities and those experiencing homelessness.

S889: Establishes a grant program for homeless veterans shelters.

S2573: Directs the Department of Community Affairs to end veteran homelessness within three years.

: Directs the Department of Community Affairs to end veteran homelessness within three years. SCR84: Calls on the U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to prioritize transitional housing for homeless individuals and families, including survivors of domestic violence.

“Now is the time for bold action,” Bucco concluded. “New Jerseyans deserve solutions that bring dignity, stability, and opportunity to everyone.”