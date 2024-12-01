Three New Officers Join Parsippany Police Department After Graduation

PARSIPPANY — On November 27, the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department welcomed three new officers—Peter Jones, David Przybylo, and Keeghan McCarthy—who graduated from the 103rd Basic Police Training Class at the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy. This rigorous 20-week program equips recruits with essential skills for modern law enforcement.

Officers Jones, Przybylo, and McCarthy are set to begin patrolling Parsippany neighborhoods, upholding the township’s commitment to exceptional public safety. Their addition reflects the department’s dedication to maintaining a safe and thriving community.

The 103rd Basic Police Training Class, held from July 8 to November 27, included comprehensive training in various aspects of law enforcement, preparing graduates for the diverse challenges they will face in their roles.

The Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department continues to prioritize public safety through the integration of well-trained officers, ensuring the well-being of its residents.