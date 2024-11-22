Saturday, November 23, 2024
Parsippany Hero Spotlight: Len Oppenberg’s Commitment to Giving Back

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Michele Picone, Director of Health and Human Services, joins Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio, Len Oppenberg of Victory Pest Solutions, Al Velez, Director of Operations, and Councilman Justin Musella to celebrate the generous donation made to the Parsippany Food Pantry by Victory Pest Solutions.

PARSIPPANY — It’s heartening to see community members like Len Oppenberg of Victory Pest Solutions making a positive impact through their generous donation to the Parsippany Food Pantry, helping local families in need.

The Parsippany Food Pantry is vital in supporting local families in need, and contributions from individuals and businesses are essential to its mission.

The pantry is located at 1130 Knoll Road, Lake Hiawatha, and operates Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Parsippany Food Pantry welcomes donations of non-perishable food items, household goods, and supermarket gift cards. Canned fruits, vegetables, meats, pasta, rice, and personal care products are always appreciated.

Donations can be dropped off during operating hours. For more information, contact the pantry at (973) 263-7160.

Every act of kindness, no matter how small, contributes to the well-being of our community. Thank you, Len, and all who support the Parsippany Food Pantry, for your generosity and commitment to helping others.

