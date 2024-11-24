Monday, November 25, 2024
Local News

Leadership That Listens’: Jon Bramnick and Councilman Justin Musella Discuss the Key Issues Affecting Parsippany and Beyond

Anikait Sota
By Anikait Sota
Area resident Karen Cassidy joins gubernatorial candidate Jon Bramnick, Dan Cassidy, and Councilman Justin Musella for an engaging afternoon at Elmas in Parsippany.

PARSIPPANY— Parsippany locals enjoyed an engaging and personal afternoon with gubernatorial candidate Jon Bramnick during a meet and greet hosted by Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman Justin Musella at Elmas Turkish & Mediterranean Cuisine. The event, held on November 24th offered residents a chance to connect directly with Bramnick, known statewide for his personable demeanor, quick wit, and strong political leadership.

Jon Bramnick, often referred to as “New Jersey’s Funniest Lawyer” for his celebrated sense of humor, is a serious advocate for meaningful change in New Jersey. As a former Assembly Minority Leader, Bramnick has built a reputation for promoting bipartisanship and addressing the critical issues facing the state, including lowering property taxes, improving infrastructure, and fostering economic growth.

Parsippany resident Nick Sota with Morristown Council Candidate Andrew DeLaney

The afternoon at Elmas reflected Bramnick’s commitment to grassroots engagement. He greeted every single attendee, making a point to listen to their concerns and share his vision for a better New Jersey. His personal touch left a strong impression on the residents who attended.

Gubernatorial candidate Jon Bramnick and Councilman Justin Musella share a moment with Parsippany Focus Publisher Frank Cahill during an engaging meet and greet at Elmas in Parsippany.

Jon Bramnick exemplifies what it means to be a leader who listens,” said Councilman Justin Musella, who hosted the event. “He greeted every single person in attendance, making everyone feel heard and valued. That kind of connection is exactly what New Jersey needs from its next governor.”

Elmas Turkish & Mediterranean Cuisine, located on Route 46, provided the perfect setting for the community gathering. The intimate atmosphere and warm hospitality matched Bramnick’s approachable style, encouraging open dialogue between the candidate and attendees.

During the event, Bramnick addressed a range of issues, from easing the tax burden on middle-class families to supporting small businesses and enhancing public safety. He also emphasized the importance of maintaining transparency and accountability in government, pledging to prioritize the needs of everyday New Jerseyans if elected.

The event showcased Bramnick’s ability to connect with voters on a personal level, reinforcing his campaign’s focus on building trust and tackling the challenges facing the Garden State.

For more information about Jon Bramnick’s campaign and upcoming events, visit bramnickforgovernor.com

Parsippany residents gathered at Elmas Turkish & Mediterranean Cuisine for a meet and greet with gubernatorial candidate Jon Bramnick.
Anikait Sota, a junior at Mountain Lakes High School, has been showcasing his journalistic talents by covering a variety of stories for Morris Focus, Parsippany Focus, and Parsippany Focus Magazine under Focus Publications.
