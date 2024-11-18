Parsippany PAL’s “Pizza with a Cop” Event Welcomes a Fantastic Turnout, Strengthening Community Connections

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Police Athletic League (PAL) celebrated a successful “Pizza with a Cop” event on Wednesday, November 13, with a large crowd gathering to connect with local police officers in a welcoming environment. The event at the PAL headquarters offered residents a unique opportunity to enjoy pizza and conversation with the Parsippany Police Department, creating lasting, positive impressions for all who attended.

With community members of all ages present, the event highlighted the importance of trust and accessibility between law enforcement and residents. Many young attendees and their families engaged with officers, learning more about their roles and discussing questions and ideas in an open, friendly setting.

Community Spirit Shines at Parsippany PAL’s “Pizza with a Cop” Event

“The incredible turnout demonstrated how much our community values the opportunity to connect with us,” said Patrolman Andy Van Orden, Community Relations Officer. “Events like ‘Pizza with a Cop’ allow us to build those personal relationships and listen to the community in a meaningful and enjoyable way.”

“Seeing so many community members join us was inspiring,” added Tom Bushnauskas, Executive Director of the Parsippany PAL. “It was a clear reminder of the power of partnership between our residents and local police, and we look forward to hosting more events that continue to bring us all together.”

Encouraged by the success of this event, the Parsippany PAL plans to continue organizing gatherings that strengthen the bonds within the community. For updates on upcoming events, please get in touch with the Parsippany PAL at (973) 335-0555 or click here.

About Parsippany PAL

The Parsippany Police Athletic League provides athletic, educational, and recreational programs to the youth of Parsippany, promoting positive relationships with local law enforcement. PAL’s activities foster teamwork, discipline, and personal growth in an inclusive environment that welcomes everyone.