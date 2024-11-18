Parsippany PAL Joins Center for Family Services Thanksgiving Food Drive

PARSIPPANY –- The Parsippany Police Athletic League (PAL) is proud to have partnered with the Center for Family Services for their annual Thanksgiving Food Drive, helping to ensure families in need can enjoy a warm meal this holiday season. This community-driven initiative was made even more impactful through the generosity of our exclusive partner, Chick-fil-A, who donated five pounds of food to the drive.

“Our mission at Chick-fil-A extends beyond serving great food; it’s about being a positive force in the communities we serve,” said Charlie Atie, owner and operator of Chick-fil-A. “We’re honored to partner with the Parsippany PAL to help support the Center for Family Services and bring joy to families during the Thanksgiving season.”

The Parsippany PAL is deeply committed to fostering community and giving back, especially during the holidays.

“We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to participate in this food drive,” said Tom Bushnauskas, Executive Director of the Parsippany PAL. “This collaboration underscores the power of community partnerships and the generosity of organizations like Chick-fil-A. Together, we can make a meaningful difference for families in need.”

For more information about the Parsippany PAL and how you can get involved in our community initiatives, click here.

