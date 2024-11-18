Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Parsippany PAL Joins Center for Family Services Thanksgiving Food Drive

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Parsippany PAL and Chick-fil-A Bring Warm Meals to Families in Need This Thanksgiving

PARSIPPANY –- The Parsippany Police Athletic League (PAL) is proud to have partnered with the Center for Family Services for their annual Thanksgiving Food Drive, helping to ensure families in need can enjoy a warm meal this holiday season. This community-driven initiative was made even more impactful through the generosity of our exclusive partner, Chick-fil-A, who donated five pounds of food to the drive.

“Our mission at Chick-fil-A extends beyond serving great food; it’s about being a positive force in the communities we serve,” said Charlie Atie, owner and operator of Chick-fil-A. “We’re honored to partner with the Parsippany PAL to help support the Center for Family Services and bring joy to families during the Thanksgiving season.”

The Parsippany PAL is deeply committed to fostering community and giving back, especially during the holidays.

“We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to participate in this food drive,” said Tom Bushnauskas, Executive Director of the Parsippany PAL. “This collaboration underscores the power of community partnerships and the generosity of organizations like Chick-fil-A. Together, we can make a meaningful difference for families in need.”

For more information about the Parsippany PAL and how you can get involved in our community initiatives, click here.

About Parsippany PAL:
The Parsippany Police Athletic League is dedicated to providing youth programs, community events, and resources that strengthen the bonds between residents and public safety officials in Parsippany.

About Chick-fil-A Parsippany:
Chick-fil-A Parsippany, operated by Charlie Atie, is committed to serving the community with exceptional hospitality and actively supporting local causes.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

