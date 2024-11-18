Monday, November 18, 2024
HomeBusiness NewsNew Latin Flavor in Parsippany: La Plancha’s Grand Opening Celebration
Business NewsLocal News

New Latin Flavor in Parsippany: La Plancha’s Grand Opening Celebration

La Plancha, a Latin-inspired restaurant featuring a Colombian-focused menu, has recently opened its doors in Lake Hiawatha

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
247
Joining Mayor Barberio was Council Vice President Frank Neglia, Councilman Justin Musella, Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill, Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce Board Member Nicolas Limanov, and Economic Development Member Jigar Shah

PARSIPPANY – A vibrant addition to the local dining scene, La Plancha Latin Restaurant, has officially opened its doors on North Beverwyck Road, bringing the rich flavors of Latin America to Parsippany.

La Plancha Opens Its Doors, Bringing Latin American Favorites to Parsippany

Mayor James Barberio, joined by local officials, celebrated the restaurant’s grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. “Welcome to Parsippany. It’s great to add a new cuisine to Lake Hiawatha,” Barberio said. “I wish you much success and many years in business.”

Frank Cahill, Chairman of Parsippany Economic Development presented LaPlancha with a plaque and said “Congratulations to La Plancha on bringing authentic Latin flavors to the community! Wishing you great success as you serve up delicious dishes that celebrate the rich culinary traditions of Latin cuisine. Welcome!”

Parsippany’s La Plancha Offers Colombian Coffee, Pastries, and More

La Plancha specializes in authentic Latin American cuisine with a focus on Colombian dishes. Diners can enjoy a diverse menu featuring Colombian coffee, pastries, breakfast skillets, lunch entrees, sandwiches, and fresh salads. For those seeking appetizers, the menu includes flavorful options such as wings, baked chicken, fried squid, mini empanadas (beef or chicken), and tostones, crispy green plantain slices prepared to perfection.

Located at 44 North Beverwyck Road, La Plancha is open:

  • Monday through Thursday: 6:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
  • Friday and Saturday: 6:30 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.
  • Sunday: 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

For more information or to place an order, call 862-346-430. Stop by for breakfast, lunch, or a taste of Latin America right here in Parsippany! To view the full menu, click here.

Experience Authentic Latin American Dishes at La Plancha in Parsippany
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Robotic Companion Pets Disbursed to Homebound ResidentsMorris County Offices Partner to Provide Comfort to Seniors in Need
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »