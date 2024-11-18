New Latin Flavor in Parsippany: La Plancha’s Grand Opening Celebration

PARSIPPANY – A vibrant addition to the local dining scene, La Plancha Latin Restaurant, has officially opened its doors on North Beverwyck Road, bringing the rich flavors of Latin America to Parsippany.

La Plancha Opens Its Doors, Bringing Latin American Favorites to Parsippany

Mayor James Barberio, joined by local officials, celebrated the restaurant’s grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. “Welcome to Parsippany. It’s great to add a new cuisine to Lake Hiawatha,” Barberio said. “I wish you much success and many years in business.”

Frank Cahill, Chairman of Parsippany Economic Development presented LaPlancha with a plaque and said “Congratulations to La Plancha on bringing authentic Latin flavors to the community! Wishing you great success as you serve up delicious dishes that celebrate the rich culinary traditions of Latin cuisine. Welcome!”

Parsippany’s La Plancha Offers Colombian Coffee, Pastries, and More

La Plancha specializes in authentic Latin American cuisine with a focus on Colombian dishes. Diners can enjoy a diverse menu featuring Colombian coffee, pastries, breakfast skillets, lunch entrees, sandwiches, and fresh salads. For those seeking appetizers, the menu includes flavorful options such as wings, baked chicken, fried squid, mini empanadas (beef or chicken), and tostones, crispy green plantain slices prepared to perfection.

Located at 44 North Beverwyck Road, La Plancha is open:

Monday through Thursday: 6:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 6:30 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Sunday: 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

For more information or to place an order, call 862-346-430. Stop by for breakfast, lunch, or a taste of Latin America right here in Parsippany! To view the full menu, click here.