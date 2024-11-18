Robotic Companion Pets Disbursed to Homebound ResidentsMorris County Offices Partner to Provide Comfort to Seniors in Need

MORRIS COUNTY — With the holiday season approaching, the Morris County Office of Aging, Disabilities, and Community Programming (ADCP) reminds residents of the importance of supporting the senior community and ensuring they feel connected, valued, and cared for during this special time of year.

This year, the ADCP office provided more than 110 “Joy for All” robotic companion pets to qualifying residents and facilities across the county as part of an initiative aimed at alleviating social isolation, loneliness, and cognitive decline among seniors.

The program, which was funded by the Aging American Rescue Plan, allocated 20 robotic companion pets to the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, which distributed them to clients enrolled in its Project Lifesaver program. Additionally, 12 pets were donated to the Cornerstone Adult Day Center and each of the county’s 12 nutrition sites “adopted a pet” to keep onsite. 40 pets were distributed through the Nutrition Home Delivered Meals program, and Hope House will distribute another 25 pets.

In October, Christine Hellyer, Director of the ADCP office and Sheriff James M. Gannon appeared on New Jersey 101.5 FM to discuss Morris County’s “Joy for All” companion pets program.

“When addressing social isolation and dementia care, we wanted something creative approach. The “Joy for All” companion pets have been the focus of rigorous, peer-reviewed studies demonstrating their efficacy to alleviate many of the effects of loneliness and social isolation,” said Christine Hellyer. “The partnership with the Sheriff’s Office to distribute the pets was an essential component of this program. In total, about 120 companion pets were provided to seniors or senior programs that could benefit from them.”

To qualify for a companion pet, recipients must be at least 60 years of age, homebound, and either socially isolated or experiencing dementia or a similar cognitive condition. Designed to mimic real pets, the “Joy for All” animals aim to provide companionship and comfort for those unable to care for live animals.

“Our aging community is a vital part of Morris County, and their well-being is our priority,” said Commissioner Director Christine Myers, liaison to Human Services. “By providing these companion pets, we’re not only offering comfort but also reinforcing our commitment to honoring and supporting our seniors who have contributed so much to our community.”

Sheriff Gannon, who joined in delivering a companion pet to a Project Lifesaver client, emphasized the importance of this program.

“Anytime the Sheriff’s Office can provide comfort to those in need, we are going to do it. This simple act of support provides aid to those who are homebound,” said Gannon. “We look forward to seeing the tremendous benefits of this program being passed on to a sometimes forgotten population in our community.”

The pets respond to motion and touch: the cats will roll over and purr, while the dogs bark and wag their tails. The pets do not come with names, allowing recipients the personal experience of naming their new robotic dog or cat, which they are welcome to keep for as long as they wish.

“They bring joy without the need for cleanup, which is a great perk,” said Hellyer. “It’s the best of both worlds for these homebound individuals.”

Hellyer expressed hopes to expand the “Joy for All” companion pet program, noting that the county will continue exploring creative strategies and funding opportunities to grow the program to bring joy to even more individuals in need.