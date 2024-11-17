Monday, November 18, 2024
Local News

Parsippany Elks Support Homeless Veterans at Annual Vet Fest

By Frank L. Cahill
Brenda Gallagher, Senga McGee, Dianne Mohr, Brian Mohr, George McGee, Bruce Michels, Joe Serrecchia, Ray Chimileski (Operation Chill Out), and Bill Camarco.

PARSIPPANY — On Sunday, September 22, 2024, the Parsippany-Troy Hills Elks Lodge took part in the annual Vet Fest, lending their support to honor and assist veterans. Volunteers from the lodge helped with the event setup and proudly presented a generous $4,000 donation to Operation Chill Out, an organization dedicated to aiding homeless veterans.

Operation Chill Out’s mission focuses on providing essential services, including housing assistance and winter clothing, to ensure no veteran is left without the support they need.

A heartfelt thank you to the Elks members and all participants who made this event possible, demonstrating true community spirit and support for our veterans.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
