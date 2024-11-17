Parsippany Elks Support Homeless Veterans at Annual Vet Fest

PARSIPPANY — On Sunday, September 22, 2024, the Parsippany-Troy Hills Elks Lodge took part in the annual Vet Fest, lending their support to honor and assist veterans. Volunteers from the lodge helped with the event setup and proudly presented a generous $4,000 donation to Operation Chill Out, an organization dedicated to aiding homeless veterans.

Operation Chill Out’s mission focuses on providing essential services, including housing assistance and winter clothing, to ensure no veteran is left without the support they need.

A heartfelt thank you to the Elks members and all participants who made this event possible, demonstrating true community spirit and support for our veterans.