Monday, November 18, 2024
Blue Foundry Charitable Foundation Awards $124,000 in Grants

By Frank L. Cahill
Blue Foundry Bank is located at 209 Ridgedale Avenue Florham Park

PARSIPPANY – Blue Foundry Charitable Foundation, Blue Foundry Bank’s foundation for supporting philanthropic efforts in New Jersey communities, demonstrates leadership in giving back. The Foundation supports organizations under four giving pillars: Affordable Housing, Education, Health and Human Services, and Youth Programs.

The Foundation has awarded over $90,000 in grants this year, with an additional $124,000 in the third quarter to nonprofits, including:

  • Bergen Volunteer Medical Initiative: Delivers free healthcare to Bergen County’s working uninsured.
  • Greater Middlesex & Morris Habitat for Humanity: Builds and rehabilitates houses with needy families.
  • Interfaith Food Pantry: A leader in fighting hunger across Morris County for over 25 years.
  • Horizons Newark: Promotes educational equity through partnerships in Newark.
  • Women’s Center for Entrepreneurship: Empower women to start, operate, and grow their businesses.
  • P.G. Chambers School Inc.: Educates children with disabilities, boosting confidence and community engagement.
  • Kate’s Way: Supports families facing medical challenges by reducing financial burdens.
  • Rebuilding Together New Jersey: Repairs homes and revitalizes communities.
  • The Hoboken Shelter: Provides food, shelter, counseling, and housing support.
  • Bergen County CASA: Advocates for children removed from homes due to abuse or neglect.
  • Eva’s Village: Offers resources for stable, healthy lives.
  • Joan Angela D’Alessandro Memorial Foundation: Promotes child safety through programs and advocacy.
  • Women’s Rights Information Center: Supports economic aspirations and emotional well-being.

“These grants represent the meaningful impact of focused community investment, allowing these nonprofits to strengthen their local support,” said James D. Nesci, President & CEO of Blue Foundry Bank and Vice President of Blue Foundry Charitable Foundation.

Blue Foundry Bank and its Foundation also implemented a Community Impact Program, enabling employees to give back to their communities. This quarter, they collaborated with the Women’s Rights Information Center, supporting the Education pillar by assembling and donating backpacks with school supplies for underserved students.

For more information click here. Blue Foundry Bank’s corporate office is at 7 Sylvan Way, Parsippany.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
