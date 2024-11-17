Asian Wok Celebrates Grand Opening with Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

PARSIPPANY — Asian Wok, located at 184 Parsippany Road, officially opened its doors, marking the occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by local officials and community members. The restaurant aims to offer a diverse array of Asian cuisine including various dishes from the Chinese cuisine for the Parsippany community.

Owner Nancy Yeung expressed her enthusiasm about bringing authentic Asian flavors to the area. “We are thrilled to open our doors in Parsippany and welcome everyone to experience our take on authentic Asian cuisine,” said Yeung. “It’s been our dream to create a place where families and friends can enjoy fresh, flavorful dishes together.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony featured remarks from Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio and Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill. Cahill praised the new establishment, stating, “Asian Wok is exactly the type of diverse, quality business we want to see flourish here in Parsippany. Nancy Yeung’s commitment to excellence and her passion for creating a welcoming atmosphere are evident, and I’m confident this restaurant will quickly become a community favorite.”

Asian Wok’s menu boasts a variety of dishes designed to cater to a wide range of palates. Signature offerings include General Tso’s Chicken, Orange Chicken, and their signature shrimp. The restaurant also accommodates various dietary preferences, providing vegetarian, gluten-free, and low-sodium options.

The establishment’s contemporary design and inviting ambiance create a comfortable dining experience for patrons. The interior features modern décor with traditional Asian elements, aiming to provide a warm and welcoming environment for both casual diners and those celebrating special occasions.

In addition to dine-in services, Asian Wok offers takeout options for customers seeking the convenience of enjoying their meals at home. Orders can be placed by calling (973) 877-8269 or through the restaurant’s website by clicking here. The website provides an easy-to-navigate platform where customers can view the full menu, check operating hours, and find contact information.

Asian Wok operates Monday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The restaurant is committed to providing exceptional service and high-quality cuisine to the Parsippany community.

As the ribbon was cut, applause filled the air, signaling the official opening of the restaurant. Asian Wok is now open daily for lunch and dinner, with both dine-in and takeout options available.