Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany and Key Club Join Forces for Food Collection Drive at ShopRite

PARSIPPANY — The Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany hosted a food collection drive, on Sunday, November 10, at Parsippany ShopRite to benefit the Parsippany Food Pantry, an essential resource providing food assistance to local families. With the support of dedicated Parsippany High School and Parsippany Hills High School Key Club members, the drive collected ten full carts of non-perishable food items, which were delivered to the Parsippany Food Pantry at the Parsippany Community Center, 1130 Knoll Road, Lake Hiawatha.

Leading this effort were former Kiwanis President Carol Tiesi, current President Doreen Brennan, and members Marie Abahoonie, Shaun Astorga, Cassara Grasso, Susan Slaughter, and Judi Chase, who worked alongside the 25 Key Club students to gather donations. The shoppers’ generosity resulted in an impressive $490 in ShopRite gift cards, which will be used to provide essential food items to families in need as the holiday season draws near.

Committee Chairwoman Carol Tiesi emphasized the importance of this initiative, saying, “One of my goals is to work with the Key Club on their mission of collecting food for the needy. We began this effort in Parsippany and will continue throughout the next year to gather as much food as possible.” The collaboration between the Kiwanis Club and Key Club underscores their shared commitment to community service and compassion.

The Key Club, composed of passionate high schoolers, is dedicated to serving their schools and communities through meaningful acts of kindness. Their involvement in this drive reflects their commitment to making a positive difference.

The Parsippany Food Pantry operates through the support of donations and volunteers, ensuring that no family in the community goes hungry. For assistance or to contribute, the pantry can be reached at (973) 263-7163 and is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For those interested in joining the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany or supporting their efforts, the club meets every Thursday at IHOP, 792 Route 46. The first Thursday meeting is at 6:30 p.m., with the remaining meetings held at 7:15 a.m.

Together, the Kiwanis Club and Key Club continue to foster a spirit of giving, reminding the community of the power of compassion and collaboration to bring hope to those in need.