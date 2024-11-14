Sunday, November 17, 2024
Parsippany Food Pantry Receives $2,000 Boost from Local Elks Lodge

By Frank L. Cahill
Local Elks Lodge #2078 Donates $2,000 to Fight Hunger in Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — On Friday, November 8, Mayor James Barberio gratefully accepted a $2,000 donation to the Parsippany Food Pantry from Elks Lodge #2078. The generous contribution was presented by Elks Exalted Ruler Joe Serrechia, along with members Bill Camarco, Kim Porcelli, and Sean Rice.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Council Vice-President and Elks member Frank Neglia was also in attendance. “The Elks Lodge consistently goes above and beyond to support our community,” Mayor Barberio stated. “Your organization is always ready to raise funds and lend a helping hand. I truly appreciate all you do for Parsippany.”

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
