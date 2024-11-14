Parsippany Food Pantry Receives $2,000 Boost from Local Elks Lodge

PARSIPPANY — On Friday, November 8, Mayor James Barberio gratefully accepted a $2,000 donation to the Parsippany Food Pantry from Elks Lodge #2078. The generous contribution was presented by Elks Exalted Ruler Joe Serrechia, along with members Bill Camarco, Kim Porcelli, and Sean Rice.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Council Vice-President and Elks member Frank Neglia was also in attendance. “The Elks Lodge consistently goes above and beyond to support our community,” Mayor Barberio stated. “Your organization is always ready to raise funds and lend a helping hand. I truly appreciate all you do for Parsippany.”