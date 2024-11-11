Tuesday, November 12, 2024
All Saints Academy Hosts Patriotic Veterans Day Ceremony Honoring Community Heroes

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Students, veterans, and community members gather with Mayor James Barberio and Councilman Justin Musella at All Saints Academy for a heartfelt Veterans Day ceremony. The students, led by the 5th grade class, proudly honor veterans with songs, prayers, and tributes, while veterans and local leaders join in celebrating the contributions of each branch of the U.S. Military.

PARSIPPANY — All Saints Academy in Parsippany held a heartfelt ceremony to honor veterans from each branch of the U.S. Military, bringing together students, faculty, veterans, and community members to celebrate service and sacrifice. Led by the 5th-grade class and their teacher, Anne Alexander, the program included thoughtful presentations and readings about each branch of the military, highlighting the unique contributions of the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, Space Force, and Coast Guard.

Students and parents engage in meaningful conversations with veterans at All Saints Academy’s Veterans Day ceremony, expressing gratitude and listening to stories of service and sacrifice. The heartfelt exchanges create lasting connections, fostering appreciation for the dedication and bravery of the U.S. Military.

The students engaged in a moving prayer service and pledged their allegiance, a reminder of the unity and patriotism shared across generations. The assembly resonated with gratitude and respect as students read personal messages and shared stories honoring veterans and current service members.

The event served as a valuable learning experience for the students, many of whom were inspired to write letters of appreciation for local veterans, which were later presented as tokens of gratitude. In addition to patriotic songs, students created artwork representing each military branch, which decorated the event space and added a personal touch to the solemn occasion.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman Justin Musella said “The importance of recognizing the sacrifices made by veterans and encouraged students to keep the values of service and dedication close to heart. Veterans in attendance expressed their appreciation for the student’s efforts, sharing memories of their service and inspiring the young audience with their stories.”

All Saints Academy plans to make this Veterans Day celebration an annual tradition, reinforcing the school’s commitment to fostering respect, gratitude, and patriotism in its students. The event concluded with a standing ovation for the veterans, symbolizing the deep appreciation felt by the entire school community.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
