Friends of the Parsippany Library Celebrate 40 Years of Community Impact

PARSIPPANY — The Friends of the Parsippany Library are celebrating a milestone year in 2024 as they mark their 40th anniversary of dedicated service to the community. This all-volunteer, non-profit organization raises essential funds year-round, enhancing events, programs, and resources at the library’s three branches: Main, Lake Hiawatha, and Mt. Tabor.

40 Years of Impact: Friends of the Parsippany Library Reflect on Decades of Giving

Over the years, the Friends have funded a variety of cherished programs, including the Children’s, Teen, and Adult Summer and Winter Reading Programs, Diwali Festivals, Tiny Art Shows, the Seed Library, toys for the Children’s Room, Halloween parties, HiawathaCon, and much more. Their work is powered by member dues, sales proceeds, and donations, all reinvested back into the community.

Fred Preston, President of the Library Board, acknowledges the Friends’ unwavering commitment. “The Friends of the Parsippany Library have been enthusiastic supporters for many years,” he remarked. “Their financial assistance and dedicated service have made a significant impact on our library’s continued growth.”

Members of the Friends take pride in seeing how their efforts benefit Parsippany’s residents. Peggy Smith, former President and current Vice President, shared, “Volunteering with the Friends has been rewarding. I’ve met wonderful people who share a love for libraries, books, and helping make Parsippany a better place.”

Not only do the Friends raise funds for library improvements, but they also help strengthen the community. Library Director Melissa Kuzma expressed gratitude for the Friends’ contributions, stating, “Their generosity and commitment make events like our Community Read, Summer and Winter Reading programs, and annual Diwali Celebration possible. They bring our community together through the love of reading and shared experiences.”

In honor of their 40th anniversary, the Friends are offering several ways for residents to show support:

$10.00 Annual Membership (regularly $15.00) available through 12/31/24, valid through 2025.

Give a Heart to the Friends : Purchase a heart for $1.00 at any branch, which will be displayed with your name.

Support Book and Media Bag Sales : Build a personal library at bargain prices.

Shop at the Little Nook Bookshop : Browse recent, gift-quality books for just a dollar or two.

Attend the Storytime Room Dedication and Anniversary Celebration on December 4 at 2:00 p.m. at the Main Library, where you can also enjoy the Holiday Sale.

The Friends are celebrating throughout the Fall and warmly invite Parsippany residents of all ages to join in supporting the library. Their ongoing work enriches the community and ensures a vibrant future for our library system.

The Parsippany-Troy Hills Main Library is located at 449 Halsey Road.