Friday, November 1, 2024
Letter to the Editor: Kudos to Cerbo’s, Musella & Wall

Dear Editor:

Wanted to say that it was inspiring to see the community come together and local businesses like Wall Landscaping and Cerbo Greenhouse with Councilman Musella’s help. When these PILOT developments get finished God only knows who will help them then?

I couldn’t believe Mayor Barberio did not respond to these people who needed his help desperately. I often hear him proclaim “I love this town because I grew up here and deserve to be Mayor”. BUT whenever somebody needs his help or staff’s help they sure do not care. I hear from people and businesses always complaining about how the Mayor never answers emails or returns our calls. He has changed drastically when you are comparing to his first term as Mayor.

I have never written a Letter to the Focus before but I was moved to do this. Two thumbs up for being proactive in assisting residents in the borderline of Denville and Parsippany.

Keep up the excellent work Cerbo, Wall, and Musella!

Elijah I.

Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
