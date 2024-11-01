Embassy Suites Holds 30th Annual Trick or Suite

PARSIPPANY — Embassy Suites, located at 909 Parsippany Boulevard, hosted its 30th Annual Trick or Suite event on Friday, October 25. Trick or Suite provides a safe and enjoyable Halloween experience for the children of the P.G. Chambers School, featuring decorated hotel suites and candy giveaways by participating organizations. Each organization created a festive suite and dressed in costume, adding to the Halloween fun for the children.

It was all smiles at P.G. Chambers School as students enjoyed a supportive and joyful environment designed just for them. The dedicated staff, caring volunteers, and the school’s welcoming atmosphere make every day a positive experience for the children, helping them achieve their goals with enthusiasm and pride.

The 2024 Trick or Suite event was made possible through the generous participation of the following companies and groups:

At the recent Trick or Suite event held at Embassy Suites in Parsippany, Chobani joined other organizations to bring Halloween cheer to children from P.G. Chambers School, reflecting its ongoing dedication to fostering community spirit and supporting children and families in need.

Additionally, ShopRite of Parsippany and Palermo’s Pizza & Family Restaurant contributed generous donations to the event, helping to make this year’s Trick or Suite a memorable celebration.

Students from the Mountain Lakes High School Kiwanis Key Club enthusiastically volunteered at the Trick or Suite event, bringing energy and smiles to the children of P.G. Chambers School. As part of their commitment to community service, these students joined other local organizations to decorate suites and hand out candy, creating a memorable Halloween experience. The Key Club’s participation exemplifies their dedication to service, leadership, and making a positive impact in the community.

Northwest District Elks Special Children’s Committee: Debby Christensen of Boonton, Doreen Middleton Sparta, Joe Serrecchia Parsippany, and Wayne McDonald Former VP of the Northwest District.

Dressed in bright, cheerful Barbie costumes, the volunteers brought extra sparkle to the Trick or Suite event for the children of P.G. Chambers School. With each costume reflecting the playful and colorful Barbie theme, they delighted the young attendees, adding a special touch of fun to the Halloween celebration. The Barbie-themed outfits helped create a warm and welcoming environment, making the day even more magical for everyone involved.

P.G. Chambers School, located in Cedar Knolls, is a renowned nonprofit school dedicated to educating and supporting children with disabilities. Serving students from ages three to fourteen, the school provides a range of specialized programs tailored to meet the unique learning, developmental, and therapeutic needs of each child. Through its commitment to fostering independence, personal growth, and academic success, P.G. Chambers School creates a nurturing environment that empowers students to reach their full potential. The school’s multidisciplinary approach integrates academics, therapy, and assistive technology, enabling children to overcome challenges and build confidence. With the help of a dedicated team of educators, therapists, and support staff, P.G. Chambers School continues to make a meaningful difference in the lives of children and their families across Northern New Jersey.