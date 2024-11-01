Embassy Suites Holds 30th Annual Trick or Suite

PARSIPPANY — Embassy Suites, located at 909 Parsippany Boulevard, hosted its 30th Annual Trick or Suite event on Friday, October 25. Trick or Suite provides a safe and enjoyable Halloween experience for the children of the P.G. Chambers School, featuring decorated hotel suites and candy giveaways by participating organizations. Each organization created a festive suite and dressed in costume, adding to the Halloween fun for the children.
The 2024 Trick or Suite event was made possible through the generous participation of the following companies and groups:
- American Care Center
- Bayada
- Beneo, Inc.
- Benjamin Franklin Plumbing
- Chobani
- CohnReznick
- Collabera
- Crunch Fitness Parsippany
- DoubleTree by Hilton Jersey City
- EWMA
- Mountain Lakes High School Key Club
- New Vision Pioneers
- Northwest District Elks Special Children’s Committee
- P.G. Chambers School
- Tilcon New York
- Trane
Additionally, ShopRite of Parsippany and Palermo’s Pizza & Family Restaurant contributed generous donations to the event, helping to make this year’s Trick or Suite a memorable celebration.
P.G. Chambers School, located in Cedar Knolls, is a renowned nonprofit school dedicated to educating and supporting children with disabilities. Serving students from ages three to fourteen, the school provides a range of specialized programs tailored to meet the unique learning, developmental, and therapeutic needs of each child. Through its commitment to fostering independence, personal growth, and academic success, P.G. Chambers School creates a nurturing environment that empowers students to reach their full potential. The school’s multidisciplinary approach integrates academics, therapy, and assistive technology, enabling children to overcome challenges and build confidence. With the help of a dedicated team of educators, therapists, and support staff, P.G. Chambers School continues to make a meaningful difference in the lives of children and their families across Northern New Jersey.