Haim Braverman of Morris Plains Faces Charges for Threats Against Public Figure

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris Plains resident Haim Braverman has been charged with making a death threat against a political commentator, United States Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.

Braverman faces a complaint charging him with one count of transmitting a threat across interstate and international boundaries. Braverman made his initial court appearance on October 29, 2024, before United States Magistrate Judge James B. Clark III in federal court in Newark and was ordered to remain in custody.

Court documents and statements detail that on September 10, Braverman posted a video on a social media platform in which he issued multiple threats toward a political commentator who had recently spoken about a well-known, now-deceased rabbi. In the video, Braverman threatened violence with a bat, saying: “You’ll get what’s coming to you… I’ve never met someone… if I could kill you right now, I would not even… I’ll give you the steel bat. I wouldn’t even stop. I’d kill you. Dead… I’m threatening a death sentence against [the commentator].” Braverman’s post also included a comment stating, “[the commentator] needs to be killed.” In addition, Braverman sent an audio message in a group chat on a messaging application, referencing the commentator and expressing his intent to “find her and kill her” after hearing her remarks. He added, “I will find a weapon and kill her. I am outraged.”

The offense of transmitting a threat across interstate or international lines is punishable by a maximum of five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

United States Attorney Sellinger acknowledged the investigative efforts of Federal Bureau of Investigation special agents, led by Acting Special Agent in Charge Nelson I. Delgado in Newark, and the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, directed by Sheriff James Gannon.

Assistant United States Attorney Sammi Malek of the National Security Unit in Newark is handling the government’s case.

Click here to download the complaint.

Editors Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt.