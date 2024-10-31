Thursday, October 31, 2024
Local News

Diwali Comes to Parsippany Library: A Celebration of Light, Culture, and Community

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Friends of the Parsippany Library Host Diwali Event for 600 Guests

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Library hosted 600 people on Saturday, October 26 at a festive Diwali celebration. The occasion, sponsored by the Friends, included many family-friendly activities for all.

Diwali is celebrated as the Festival of Lights during which homes are decorated with candles. It marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year and symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness or good over evil. 

Friends of the Library Host Festive Diwali Event with Performances, Art, and Games

Visitors were treated to dance performances by Thillai Fine Arts, and diyas and mandala painting stations. Diyas are small clay pots and mandalas are geometric pieces of art that represent one’s spiritual journey from the outside of oneself inward.  Also featured were mehndi, an ancient form of body art, and the opportunity to help create a community mural.

Families enjoyed three photo booths, multiple selfie stations, outdoor games, and two food trucks. The Friends also raffled off four children’s books on the subject of Diwali.

The Friends of the Library are proud to continue supporting library events and programs that serve our diverse community. 

The Parsippany-Troy Hills Library is located at 449 Halsey Road.

The hours for the Parsippany-Troy Hills Main Library are as follows:

  • Monday to Thursday: 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
  • Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
  • Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
  • Sunday: 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
