Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Letters to the editorLocal News

Letter to the Editor: Asking for your vote for Abraham, DeVitto, & Golderer for Parsippany Board of Ed

Letters to the Editor
0
157

Dear Editor:

Those who know me well know I prefer to not to self-promote myself very much. I am making one final appeal for your vote this year for the Board of Education. I want to rather prefer to highlight my two running mates, Mrs. Sheethal Abraham and Mrs. Susy Golderer.

Mrs. Abraham is a mother of two children attending our township schools. She has been serving on the board since 2022 and I was honored to have served with her for two years.  She is detail-oriented and is skilled at researching information.  Her experience has been invaluable.  She will continue to be an important member of the Board if re-elected.

Mrs. Golderer has had all her children attend our schools and now a number of her grandchildren and in the schools now. I served with her for all of my six years that I was on the Board. She is in her 2nd consecutive year as Board vice-president and she even was Board President some years ago.  She is committed to the success of our students and wants for our schools to be properly funded. 

From Mt. Tabor and Powder Mill in the west to Lake Hiawatha and Troy Hills in the East and from Rainbow Lakes and Lake Parsippany right in the middle, this is a great township with many unique communities that all come together.  I hope you get out and vote by November 5th.

If you would like to know more about each of us there is information on our Facebook Page, click here.

Thank you
Matthew DeVitto
(Parsippany BOE member 2018—2023)

