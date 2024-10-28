Attend “Data Under the Stars” at CCM to Learn About Data Science and Artificial Intelligence

RANDOLPH — To help gain an understanding of data science and artificial intelligence, County College of Morris (CCM) is hosting “Data Science Night: Data Under the Stars,” on Thursday, November 14, from 6:00 p.m. to 9 p.m. This free, interactive event is for students ages 15 and up, including adult learners as well as working professionals.

Data science is one of the fastest-growing and most in-demand career fields, offering high-paying job opportunities. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, data science jobs are expected to grow by 36% by 2031, with a median salary exceeding $100,000. With industry-leading certification and degree programs, CCM equips its graduates with the skills needed to thrive in this competitive market. Attendees of Data Science Night will learn more about the field and how to get started on this exciting pathway.

Throughout the evening, CCM faculty will be offering hands-on workshops about the building blocks of data science, such as Data Visualization with Tableau, Natural Language Processing and Graphics in Python, Excel Data Analysis and RStudio Statistical Analysis. CCM’s Longo Planetarium will show “Illustris Data Under the Dome,” exploring a universe of data under the starry sky. CCM students and alumni, as well as members from industry and other academic partners, will provide information and facilitate discussions about working towards a fulfilling career in data science.

According to Professor Nancy E. Binowski, Department of Information Technologies at CCM, “Data science and AI are part of our society’s future. We’ve only begun to scratch the surface of what AI can do for us as tools like ChatGPT and DALL-E become more powerful and gain in popularity. Diverse industries are quickly embracing AI to enhance every facet of their business. Join us to discover how you can be part of this exciting evolution!”

Participants can also discover CCM’s data analytics certificate – a flexible, five-course track, that can be completed in two semesters and applied towards an Associate of Science degree in Data Science. Representatives from NJIT and Rowan will be on hand to review options to transfer upon graduation from CCM to earn a bachelor’s or master’s degree. CCM’s Workforce Development team will also be ready to help one explore the college’s non-credit certificate in data analytics and visualization, an impressive credential to help one break into the data science field or boost their current career!

The schedule of events is as follows:

5:30 – 6 p.m., Check-in, Cohen Café, Cohen Hall

5:30 – 9 p.m., Speak with CCM Staff about Credit and Non-Credit Options through the college’s Department of Information Technologies and Center for Workforce Development

5:30 – 9 p.m., Speak with CCM’s Partners about Transferring College Credit

6 – 6:15 p.m., Welcome! What is Data Science?

6:20 – 6:50 p.m., 7:40 – 8:10 p.m. and 8:15 – 8:45 p.m., Choose Concurrent Workshops to Learn about Natural Language Processing in Python, Spreadsheet Tools for Excel, Tableau for Data Visualization, RStudio Statistical Analysis, Graphics in Python, and/or see Data Under the Dome in the Longo Planetarium

6:20 – 6:50 p.m., Job Market/Internship Update from Data Analytics Industry

7 – 7:30 p.m., Networking Opportunities & Refreshments

7:40 – 8:10 p.m., CCM Data Science Students & Alumni Panel Discussion

8:15 – 8:45 p.m., CCM Programs and Student Presentations: Women in Statistics and Data Science Conference; Datathon Experience

8:45 – 9:00 p.m., Q&A, Dessert, Giveaways

No prior experience in data science is needed to participate in this jam-packed evening, but pre-registration is required. To register click here.

CCM is located at 214 Center Grove Road, Randolph. Park in Lot 7 and go directly to the Cohen Café in Cohen Hall in the center of campus.

For questions, contact Nancy E. Binkowski, nbinowski@ccm.edu, 973-328-5775.

To learn more about how CCM prepares graduates to enter this booming field, visit www.ccm.edu.