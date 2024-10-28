Morris County Sheriff’s Office and East Hanover Join Forces for Hurricane Relief Drive

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Sheriff’s Office and The Township of East Hanover Public Safety Team are hosting a “Stuff a Truck” event to collect essential supplies for communities in the Southern United States impacted by recent hurricanes. The public is encouraged to donate new items, including:

Food and Baby Supplies : Canned, boxed, and packaged foods, diapers, and baby formula.

: Canned, boxed, and packaged foods, diapers, and baby formula. Hygiene Items : Waterless bath towels, baby wipes, toilet paper, paper towels, deodorant, mouthwash, toothpaste, toothbrushes, hand soap, and first aid kits.

: Waterless bath towels, baby wipes, toilet paper, paper towels, deodorant, mouthwash, toothpaste, toothbrushes, hand soap, and first aid kits. Cleaning Supplies : Disinfectant wipes, rags, sponges, vacuums, gloves, garbage bags, and other cleaning tools.

: Disinfectant wipes, rags, sponges, vacuums, gloves, garbage bags, and other cleaning tools. School Supplies & Miscellaneous : Reading glasses, children’s toys, candy or snacks in sealed containers, and yard tools.

: Reading glasses, children’s toys, candy or snacks in sealed containers, and yard tools. New Clothing and Bedding: Work clothes, jackets, socks, underwear, pillows, and mattresses.

Drop-off locations and times are as follows:

Department of Public Works (8 Melanie Lane) October 19 – November 1 Monday-Saturday, 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Morris County Sheriff’s Office CSI (500 West Hanover Avenue) October 28 – November 1 Daily, 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.



The final collection event will be held at Lurker Park (631 Ridgedale Avenue) on Saturday, November 2, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For more information, please contact the Department of Public Works at (973) 888-6080. This drive is a great opportunity for residents to show their support for those in need after recent devastating storms.