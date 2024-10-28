Monday, October 28, 2024
Local News

Morris County Sheriff’s Office and East Hanover Join Forces for Hurricane Relief Drive

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Morris County Launches Supply Drive for Southern Hurricane Relief Efforts

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Sheriff’s Office and The Township of East Hanover Public Safety Team are hosting a “Stuff a Truck” event to collect essential supplies for communities in the Southern United States impacted by recent hurricanes. The public is encouraged to donate new items, including:

  • Food and Baby Supplies: Canned, boxed, and packaged foods, diapers, and baby formula.
  • Hygiene Items: Waterless bath towels, baby wipes, toilet paper, paper towels, deodorant, mouthwash, toothpaste, toothbrushes, hand soap, and first aid kits.
  • Cleaning Supplies: Disinfectant wipes, rags, sponges, vacuums, gloves, garbage bags, and other cleaning tools.
  • School Supplies & Miscellaneous: Reading glasses, children’s toys, candy or snacks in sealed containers, and yard tools.
  • New Clothing and Bedding: Work clothes, jackets, socks, underwear, pillows, and mattresses.

Drop-off locations and times are as follows:

  • Department of Public Works (8 Melanie Lane)
    • October 19 – November 1
    • Monday-Saturday, 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • Morris County Sheriff’s Office CSI (500 West Hanover Avenue)
    • October 28 – November 1
    • Daily, 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The final collection event will be held at Lurker Park (631 Ridgedale Avenue) on Saturday, November 2, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For more information, please contact the Department of Public Works at (973) 888-6080. This drive is a great opportunity for residents to show their support for those in need after recent devastating storms.

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
