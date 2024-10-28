Department of Environmental Protections (DEP) has implemented Stage 3 Fire Restrictions Due to Extreme Drought Conditions

PARSIPPANY — – The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protections (DEP) has implemented its strictest Stage 3 fire restrictions, which ban all fires in wooded areas statewide as extremely dry conditions are expected to persist across New Jersey. The fire ban is in place on all public lands and private properties in all municipalities throughout the state.

Mandatory statewide Stage 3 fire restrictions, prohibit all fires unless they are contained in an elevated stove using only propane, natural gas, or electricity. No wood or charcoal fires are allowed, and the use of kerosene or gas torches of any kind is prohibited while this level of restriction is in place.

The highest level of fire restrictions are in effect across all areas of New Jersey because the ongoing drought conditions have elevated the threat of brush fires and bigger wildfires. The Township’s emergency management team urges residents to refrain from using fireworks or pyrotechnics until further notice due to extreme drought conditions, the statewide fire ban, and wildfires in our area — Livingston, Madison, and Rockaway Township.

“This precaution is essential to ensure the safety of our residents during this critical time,” said Mayor James R. Barberio. “Diwali is one of the biggest holidays of the year for our town, particularly our South Asian communities. It would be heartbreaking if people lost their homes or lives during one of the happiest times of the year.”

“We’re asking all residents to be extra cautious and refrain from using any type of fireworks to ensure everyone’s safety,” said Chief Richard Pantina. “When conditions become this dry, any ember can ignite quickly and fireworks are an extreme danger at this time.”

“A small spark or ember could easily create a devastating fire that can destroy lives and property,” said Robert G. Schmitt, Fire Marshal. “As a community, we all need to act responsibly to ensure our safety.”

New Jersey is currently experiencing extreme drought conditions, that can promote easy fire ignition and rapid fire spread. As a result, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service (NJFFS) has implemented Stage 3 burn restrictions, statewide. These conditions should be considered during all outdoor activities, including the upcoming celebration of Diwali. The New Jersey Division of Fire Safety (NJDFS) has also issued a memorandum restricting the issuance of Fire Permits during these current restrictions.

The Township will follow State guidelines and will not issue permits for bonfires, open burning, or fireworks until further notice and Fire Prevention strongly urges all residents to exercise extreme caution and to consider the extreme fire risk that is present, before engaging in an activity that could affect the safety of our community.

New Jersey is facing extremely dry weather. Parts of the state have not had rain in more than three weeks and nearly one-third of New Jersey is in a severe, record-breaking drought.

If you see smoke or any other indications that there may be a fire or other emergency, please do not hesitate to Call 911. For any questions or concerns regarding Fire Safety, please contact the Township of Parsippany- Troy Hills Division of Fire Prevention at (973) 263-7166 or fireprev@parsippany.net. To learn more about wildfires in NJ, including steps to protect property and other resources, click here. Click here for a list of Frequently Asked Questions about Droughts.