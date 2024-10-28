A Chance That Should Not Be Missed. Formula 1 in Abu Dhabi and Relaxation at the Same Time

With the biggest racing event just around the corner, now is the time to start planning your dream vacation in the UAE region. In addition to racing, the city of Abu Dhabi has plenty to see and do. Get in some racing yourself cruising through the city in your own luxury vehicle. Take a boat ride along the serene Persian Gulf. We can offer a comprehensive guide on ideas of what to do in Abu Dhabi, enjoying the races and everything surrounding it. Come soak up the sun and get a closer look at the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in its full glory.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

The main event for most tourists entering the UAE is coming soon. This is one of the biggest and most iconic racing events in the industry. Abu Dhabi has been honored to host these events for over 15 years. When the first time it was held in Abu Dhabi, it instantly became a blast. The race itself is held on the Yas Marina Circuit, located on Yas Island, which is a luxurious area with plenty of entertainment ideas, from a golf course to a theme park. Being the capital of the UAE, Abu Dhabi is an ideal location for such an important event.

The circuit itself is designed by Hermann Tilke, a German engineer and former racecar driver. Multiple turns and hairpins have been expanded over the years to allow more racecars through the tracks. The driver that has secured the most wins in this event is Lewis Hamilton. And, it is worth mentioning that the main constructor that has secured these winnings is Red Bull Racing. Other successful drivers who were on this track before are:

Sebastian Vettel

Kimi Räikkönen

Nico Rosburg

Valterri Boltas

Max Verstappen.

The last name has been the current Grand Prix champion in recent years. His signature care manufacturer is Honda, providing every racing vehicle for him since 2020.

Where to Enjoy the Races

The race will be held on Yas Island, where you will be seated and take part in the various attractions held there. Your seats will be on the grandstands that surround the starting/finishing line of the circuit. There will be seating held on the north, south, west, and the side of the marina. All stands are covered to help protect you from the heat. There will be a giant screen held in front of the stands so you can see live coverage as the race goes on. Pre-booking your tickets can help secure your seat early before it is taken.

If you are taking the family or friends with you, the Ferrari World Theme Park may offer even more entertainment. This theme park is located right next to the circuit, on the Yas Island. The park contains many activities to keep the kids entertained, such as go-kart racing or rollercoasters. It is even home to the fastest rollercoaster in the world, matching the speed of the Formula 1 cars you will be seeing on the track. You may even get to experience racing yourself, with racecar rentals available for adults. Get behind the wheel and feel the top speeds for yourself.

Explore Abu Dhabi

The Grand Prix is not the only attraction found in Abu Dhabi. There is a whole world to discover and explore within this incredible city. Abu Dhabi has incredible sights on offer, with various ways to view them. You can try renting a luxury car and cruise down its many twisting roads. Experience the nightlife as the city lights up like a thousand lanterns. You can even see one of the most beautiful buildings in the world the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center.

Be sure to view many of these attractions online before visiting. You can book many of these on their websites before even landing in the country. This includes car rentals as well for travel. Try to pick a ride that is suitable for both where you are going and who is coming with you. An SUV is perfect for family travel, while a luxury sportscar is a great choice for you and your partner.

Book yourself some great activities that surround the days of the Grand Prix. Entertain yourself in a country filled with wonders, while you revel in the thrill of Formula 1 racing.