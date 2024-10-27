Kiwanis Club Brings Smiles to Trunk or Treat in Parsippany with Candy & Toothbrushes

PARSIPPANY — The Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany recently took part in the lively Trunk or Treat event, bringing smiles, fun, and a focus on dental health to local families. Held at Smith Field Park, the event drew hundreds of children and parents, all dressed in creative costumes and ready for Halloween festivities. The Kiwanis Club, known for its dedication to community service, provided both sweet treats, toothpaste, and toothbrushes, ensuring that even during candy-filled celebrations, kids remember the importance of oral hygiene.
Adding to the excitement, this year’s event featured special guests, including New Jersey Governor-Elect Frank Cahill and Nick Sota, a Mountain Lakes High School Key Club member. Both were actively involved, distributing candy and toothbrushes while engaging with families throughout the day. Cahill, a long-time supporter of community events in Parsippany, took time to meet and greet attendees, sharing encouraging words with parents and kids alike. Meanwhile, Sota, representing the younger generation of community service, eagerly helped hand out goodies, showcasing the spirit of volunteerism fostered through the Key Club program.
The Kiwanis Club’s participation in Trunk or Treat is part of its broader mission to foster community well-being through engaging and educational events. “It’s all about making sure children have a fun and safe Halloween, while also reminding them to take care of their teeth,” a club representative remarked. The event was a resounding success, with a vibrant atmosphere, plenty of happy faces, and a shared message that balanced both treats and tooth health. The day ended on a high note, leaving families with lasting memories and a goodie bag filled with both candy and care.
This year’s Trunk or Treat event brought a frightfully fun day for children and families, filled with costumes, candy, and creativity. Children dressed in their best Halloween attire, bringing bags of factory-sealed candy as admission. The Pumpkin Patch was a special hit, with kids picking and painting pumpkins to celebrate the season.
Food trucks from local favorites, including ShopRite, Mr. Softee, Kona Ice, and Avellino’s Pizza, added flavor to the festivities. With trick-or-treating, creative pumpkin fun, and delicious treats, it was a Halloween celebration to remember in Parsippany!
