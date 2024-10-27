Kiwanis Club Brings Smiles to Trunk or Treat in Parsippany with Candy & Toothbrushes

PARSIPPANY — The Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany recently took part in the lively Trunk or Treat event, bringing smiles, fun, and a focus on dental health to local families. Held at Smith Field Park, the event drew hundreds of children and parents, all dressed in creative costumes and ready for Halloween festivities. The Kiwanis Club, known for its dedication to community service, provided both sweet treats, toothpaste, and toothbrushes, ensuring that even during candy-filled celebrations, kids remember the importance of oral hygiene.

Nick Sota, a Mountain Lakes High School Key Club member

Adding to the excitement, this year’s event featured special guests, including New Jersey Governor-Elect Frank Cahill and Nick Sota, a Mountain Lakes High School Key Club member. Both were actively involved, distributing candy and toothbrushes while engaging with families throughout the day. Cahill, a long-time supporter of community events in Parsippany, took time to meet and greet attendees, sharing encouraging words with parents and kids alike. Meanwhile, Sota, representing the younger generation of community service, eagerly helped hand out goodies, showcasing the spirit of volunteerism fostered through the Key Club program.

Parsippany’s Chick-fil-A delighted visitors by handing out homemade cookies, which quickly became a crowd favorite. The line for these treats was so long, it seemed as though they were handing out one-hundred-dollar bills!

The witches seemed to be everywhere… or so it appeared! In reality, it was just the spirited ladies from Parsippany’s Women’s Club bringing Halloween fun to life!

Mayor James Barberio ensured that all the trick-or-treaters had a fantastic time, joining in the Halloween festivities and making sure the event was safe and memorable for everyone involved.

The Kiwanis Club’s participation in Trunk or Treat is part of its broader mission to foster community well-being through engaging and educational events. “It’s all about making sure children have a fun and safe Halloween, while also reminding them to take care of their teeth,” a club representative remarked. The event was a resounding success, with a vibrant atmosphere, plenty of happy faces, and a shared message that balanced both treats and tooth health. The day ended on a high note, leaving families with lasting memories and a goodie bag filled with both candy and care.

At Parsippany’s Trunk or Treat event, Tom Bushnauskas, the Executive Director of the Parsippany Police Athletic League (PAL), and Peggy Clayton, President of the PAL, brought Halloween cheer to local families. With creative Halloween decorations, including a playful pumpkin face, the two leaders connected with the community and celebrated the festive season. The PAL’s involvement in events like Trunk or Treat reflects their dedication to community engagement and supporting family-friendly activities in Parsippany.

Parsippany Councilman Justin Musella recently joined Board of Education candidates Matt DeVitto and Bridgette Cazzetto from the Parsippany Kiwanis Club at the community’s Trunk or Treat event. Together, they engaged with local residents, showcasing their collective commitment to strengthening community ties and supporting family-friendly events in Parsippany. Events like Trunk or Treat provide a space for civic leaders, educational advocates, and community organizations to connect with residents, promoting a spirit of collaboration and community-focused initiatives.



This year’s Trunk or Treat event brought a frightfully fun day for children and families, filled with costumes, candy, and creativity. Children dressed in their best Halloween attire, bringing bags of factory-sealed candy as admission. The Pumpkin Patch was a special hit, with kids picking and painting pumpkins to celebrate the season.

Food trucks from local favorites, including ShopRite, Mr. Softee, Kona Ice, and Avellino’s Pizza, added flavor to the festivities. With trick-or-treating, creative pumpkin fun, and delicious treats, it was a Halloween celebration to remember in Parsippany!

Parsippany Councilmen Frank Neglia and Matt McGrath actively participated in community events, supporting local initiatives and engaging with residents. Their presence and involvement exemplify the council’s commitment to enhancing community spirit and addressing residents’ needs across Parsippany.

Jigar Shah and his family joined in the Trunk-or-treat festivities, enjoying the Halloween spirit with costumes, treats, and community fun. Their presence added to the lively atmosphere, as families gathered for a safe and festive trick-or-treating experience.