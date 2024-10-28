Friends of the Parsippany Library Celebrate 40 Years with Events, Discounts, and Community Initiatives

PARSIPPANY — The Friends of the Parsippany Library are proudly celebrating their 40th anniversary in 2024! This all-volunteer group has spent decades supporting programs, events, and resources across Parsippany’s three library branches.

To commemorate this milestone, the Friends are inviting the community to get involved with special 40th-anniversary offerings:

Discounted Membership : Sign up for a $10.00 annual membership (normally $15.00), valid through 2025, if you join by December 31, 2024.

: Sign up for a $10.00 annual membership (normally $15.00), valid through 2025, if you join by December 31, 2024. Heart Donation Program : Show your support by purchasing a $1.00 heart at any Parsippany library branch, where it will be displayed with your name.

: Show your support by purchasing a $1.00 heart at any Parsippany library branch, where it will be displayed with your name. Book and Media Bag Sales : Find books and media at bargain prices, perfect for building a personal library for yourself or a loved one.

: Find books and media at bargain prices, perfect for building a personal library for yourself or a loved one. Little Nook Bookshop : Discover recent, gift-quality books for $1–$2 each.

: Discover recent, gift-quality books for $1–$2 each. Anniversary Celebration and Dedication: Join the Storytime Room Dedication and Anniversary Celebration at the Main Library on December 4 at 2:00 pm. Attendees can also browse the special Holiday Sale.

Celebrate this milestone by supporting the Friends’ mission to foster a love of reading and lifelong learning in the Parsippany community.