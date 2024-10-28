Monday, October 28, 2024
HomeLocal NewsFriends of the Parsippany Library Celebrate 40 Years with Events, Discounts, and...
Local News

Friends of the Parsippany Library Celebrate 40 Years with Events, Discounts, and Community Initiatives

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
318

PARSIPPANY — The Friends of the Parsippany Library are proudly celebrating their 40th anniversary in 2024! This all-volunteer group has spent decades supporting programs, events, and resources across Parsippany’s three library branches.

To commemorate this milestone, the Friends are inviting the community to get involved with special 40th-anniversary offerings:

  • Discounted Membership: Sign up for a $10.00 annual membership (normally $15.00), valid through 2025, if you join by December 31, 2024.
  • Heart Donation Program: Show your support by purchasing a $1.00 heart at any Parsippany library branch, where it will be displayed with your name.
  • Book and Media Bag Sales: Find books and media at bargain prices, perfect for building a personal library for yourself or a loved one.
  • Little Nook Bookshop: Discover recent, gift-quality books for $1–$2 each.
  • Anniversary Celebration and Dedication: Join the Storytime Room Dedication and Anniversary Celebration at the Main Library on December 4 at 2:00 pm. Attendees can also browse the special Holiday Sale.

Celebrate this milestone by supporting the Friends’ mission to foster a love of reading and lifelong learning in the Parsippany community.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Kiwanis Club Brings Smiles to Trunk or Treat in Parsippany with Candy & Toothbrushes
Next article
Surrogate Darling Hosts Estate Planning Seminar Offering Multiple Access Platforms
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »