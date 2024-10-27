Fire Weather Update and Diwali Safety Advisory

PARSIPPANY — New Jersey Fire Weather Alert and Fireworks Safety Warning: New Jersey’s fire risk remains very high to extreme due to ongoing dry conditions and minimal rainfall, prompting the New Jersey Forest Fire Service to enforce Stage 3 fire restrictions. Recent brush fires in Rockaway, Denville, and Livingston have highlighted the current dangers, as dry landscapes make fires more likely to ignite and spread rapidly.

🚨 Fireworks Alert: All types of fireworks are highly discouraged as they can easily spark brush fires in these dry conditions.

Stage 3 Restrictions Include:

Charcoal fires are strictly prohibited.

Only propane, natural gas, gas, or electric stoves in elevated setups are permitted.

Please consider these conditions carefully while celebrating Diwali and stay safe.