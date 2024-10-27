Monday, October 28, 2024
Local News

Fire Weather Update and Diwali Safety Advisory

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — New Jersey Fire Weather Alert and Fireworks Safety Warning: New Jersey’s fire risk remains very high to extreme due to ongoing dry conditions and minimal rainfall, prompting the New Jersey Forest Fire Service to enforce Stage 3 fire restrictions. Recent brush fires in Rockaway, Denville, and Livingston have highlighted the current dangers, as dry landscapes make fires more likely to ignite and spread rapidly.

🚨 Fireworks Alert: All types of fireworks are highly discouraged as they can easily spark brush fires in these dry conditions.

Stage 3 Restrictions Include:

Charcoal fires are strictly prohibited.

Only propane, natural gas, gas, or electric stoves in elevated setups are permitted.

Please consider these conditions carefully while celebrating Diwali and stay safe.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
