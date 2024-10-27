Monday, October 28, 2024
Parsippany’s Mike Cherenson Honored for PRSA Service at Anaheim Gala

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Mike Cherenson (center) with PRSA’s Philip Poole (left), and Joseph Abreu

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany resident Mike Cherenson, executive vice president of Whippany-based SCG Advertising + Public Relations, recently received the prestigious Patrick Jackson Award for Distinguished Service to the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) at a gala event in Anaheim. A former PRSA national chair (2009) and past president of its New Jersey chapter (2002), Cherenson currently serves as Ethics Officer for the New Jersey chapter. He recently completed a three-year role as National Professional Advisor to the Public Relations Student Society of America.

About SCG Advertising + Public Relations
Founded over 50 years ago, SCG Advertising + Public Relations specializes in modern communication services across advertising, PR, social media, digital marketing, and recruitment. Based in Whippany, New Jersey, SCG has regional offices in Philadelphia, Atlanta, San Diego, and Tampa.

Local News

