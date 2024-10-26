Parsippany Hills High School Wrestling Team Hosts Flapjack Fundraiser at Applebee’s

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Hills High School Wrestling Team is gearing up for a fun and festive fundraiser to support its athletes. On Saturday, November 1, the team will host a Flapjack Fundraiser Breakfast at Applebee’s, located at 1057 Route 46 East, Parsippany, NJ. The event will run from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., and tickets are available for $15.00.

Attendees can enjoy a delicious breakfast that includes pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, and coffee, juice, soda, or tea. In addition to the tasty meal, there will be a special holiday treat for all who attend – the opportunity to take pictures with Santa Claus!

This family-friendly event is a wonderful way to support the high school’s wrestling team while getting into the holiday spirit. The funds raised will go towards team expenses, helping ensure the wrestlers have the resources they need for a successful season.

Tickets can be purchased in advance via Venmo (@PHHSWrestling), cash, or check. Payments can be dropped off at 241 Allentown Road, Parsippany, NJ 07054. The Venmo handle for the event is @PHHSWrestling, and there is also a QR code on the flyer for quick digital transactions.

For those interested in attending, you can reach out to Anna McGinty at (973) 610-817 or via email at PHHSWrestlingTeam@gmail.com for more information or to secure your tickets.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to enjoy breakfast, take a photo with Santa, and support the Parsippany Hills Wrestling Team in their upcoming season!