Monday, October 28, 2024
HomeLocal NewsParsippany Hills High School Wrestling Team Hosts Flapjack Fundraiser at Applebee's
Local News

Parsippany Hills High School Wrestling Team Hosts Flapjack Fundraiser at Applebee’s

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
449
Delicious homemade pancakes, sausage, and more

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Hills High School Wrestling Team is gearing up for a fun and festive fundraiser to support its athletes. On Saturday, November 1, the team will host a Flapjack Fundraiser Breakfast at Applebee’s, located at 1057 Route 46 East, Parsippany, NJ. The event will run from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., and tickets are available for $15.00.

Attendees can enjoy a delicious breakfast that includes pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, and coffee, juice, soda, or tea. In addition to the tasty meal, there will be a special holiday treat for all who attend – the opportunity to take pictures with Santa Claus!

This family-friendly event is a wonderful way to support the high school’s wrestling team while getting into the holiday spirit. The funds raised will go towards team expenses, helping ensure the wrestlers have the resources they need for a successful season.

Tickets can be purchased in advance via Venmo (@PHHSWrestling), cash, or check. Payments can be dropped off at 241 Allentown Road, Parsippany, NJ 07054. The Venmo handle for the event is @PHHSWrestling, and there is also a QR code on the flyer for quick digital transactions.

For those interested in attending, you can reach out to Anna McGinty at (973) 610-817 or via email at PHHSWrestlingTeam@gmail.com for more information or to secure your tickets.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to enjoy breakfast, take a photo with Santa, and support the Parsippany Hills Wrestling Team in their upcoming season!

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Parsippany Hills High School Hosts “Halloween at the Hills” for a Night of Fun and Safe Trick-or-Treating
Next article
Parsippany Celebrates Diwali with “Festival of Lights” Banner at Town Hall
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »