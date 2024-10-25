Parsippany Hills High School Hosts “Halloween at the Hills” for a Night of Fun and Safe Trick-or-Treating

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Hills High School is gearing up for a night of fun, frights, and community spirit with its annual “Halloween at the Hills” event on Wednesday, October 30, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The event promises to offer a safe, family-friendly environment for children to enjoy trick-or-treating, games, and other spooky activities.

Organized by students and staff, this event has become a much-anticipated tradition in the local community. Children are invited to come dressed in their favorite costumes and participate in an evening filled with candy, laughter, and excitement. The high school will be decorated for Halloween, providing a festive backdrop as kids collect treats and take part in the Halloween fun.

In addition to the festivities, participants are encouraged to support the local community by bringing a non-perishable canned good. Donations will go to the Interfaith Food Pantry, thanks to the efforts of the high school’s Interact Club, ensuring that the spirit of giving is as much a part of the event as the spirit of Halloween.

The event will be held at Parsippany Hills High School, located at 20 Rita Drive, Morris Plains. With safety as a top priority, parents can rest assured that their children will enjoy trick-or-treating in a supervised and secure environment.

For families looking for a fun and safe way to celebrate Halloween, “Halloween at the Hills” is the perfect opportunity to embrace the holiday spirit while supporting a good cause.