Monday, October 28, 2024
Parsippany Hills High School Hosts “Halloween at the Hills” for a Night of Fun and Safe Trick-or-Treating

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Step into the bewitching allure of the 'Evil Pumpkin Patch'—where every grin hides a spooky secret. 🎃🌌. File Photo

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Hills High School is gearing up for a night of fun, frights, and community spirit with its annual “Halloween at the Hills” event on Wednesday, October 30, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The event promises to offer a safe, family-friendly environment for children to enjoy trick-or-treating, games, and other spooky activities.

Organized by students and staff, this event has become a much-anticipated tradition in the local community. Children are invited to come dressed in their favorite costumes and participate in an evening filled with candy, laughter, and excitement. The high school will be decorated for Halloween, providing a festive backdrop as kids collect treats and take part in the Halloween fun.

In addition to the festivities, participants are encouraged to support the local community by bringing a non-perishable canned good. Donations will go to the Interfaith Food Pantry, thanks to the efforts of the high school’s Interact Club, ensuring that the spirit of giving is as much a part of the event as the spirit of Halloween.

The event will be held at Parsippany Hills High School, located at 20 Rita Drive, Morris Plains. With safety as a top priority, parents can rest assured that their children will enjoy trick-or-treating in a supervised and secure environment.

For families looking for a fun and safe way to celebrate Halloween, “Halloween at the Hills” is the perfect opportunity to embrace the holiday spirit while supporting a good cause.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
