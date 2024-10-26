Parsippany Celebrates Diwali with “Festival of Lights” Banner at Town Hall

PARSIPPANY — Members of the Indian community in Parsippany gathered on the lawn of Town Hall, joined by Mayor James Barberio and Council Vice President Frank Neglia, to unveil a “Happy Diwali” banner in honor of the upcoming “Festival of Lights.” The festive display celebrates the spirit of Diwali, a holiday observed by millions worldwide to mark the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and good over evil.

During the gathering, Mayor Barberio extended his heartfelt wishes to the community, saying, “I wish all who celebrate a wonderful Diwali. I hope you have a meaningful five days as you celebrate the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and good over evil.”

The banner and celebration mark Parsippany’s commitment to embracing its rich cultural diversity and supporting the traditions of its residents. As Diwali approaches, the community looks forward to a time of joy, reflection, and unity.