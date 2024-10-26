Monday, October 28, 2024
HomeLocal NewsParsippany Celebrates Diwali with “Festival of Lights” Banner at Town Hall
Local News

Parsippany Celebrates Diwali with “Festival of Lights” Banner at Town Hall

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
830
Parsippany Honors Diwali with Festive Banner and Community Celebration at Town Hall

PARSIPPANY — Members of the Indian community in Parsippany gathered on the lawn of Town Hall, joined by Mayor James Barberio and Council Vice President Frank Neglia, to unveil a “Happy Diwali” banner in honor of the upcoming “Festival of Lights.” The festive display celebrates the spirit of Diwali, a holiday observed by millions worldwide to mark the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and good over evil.

During the gathering, Mayor Barberio extended his heartfelt wishes to the community, saying, “I wish all who celebrate a wonderful Diwali. I hope you have a meaningful five days as you celebrate the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and good over evil.”

The banner and celebration mark Parsippany’s commitment to embracing its rich cultural diversity and supporting the traditions of its residents. As Diwali approaches, the community looks forward to a time of joy, reflection, and unity.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Parsippany Hills High School Wrestling Team Hosts Flapjack Fundraiser at Applebee’s
Next article
American Legion Auxiliary Hosts Vendor/Craft Fair in Lake Hiawatha
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »