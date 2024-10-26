American Legion Auxiliary Hosts Vendor/Craft Fair in Lake Hiawatha

PARSIPPANY — Get ready for a day of shopping, creativity, and community spirit as the American Legion Auxiliary hosts a Vendor/Craft Fair on Saturday, November 9. Taking place from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 91 N. Beverwyck Road in Lake Hiawatha, this event is set to showcase an exciting array of local vendors and crafters, offering something special for everyone.

Visitors will find a variety of handmade items, from cozy baby blankets and festive Christmas decor to beautiful jewelry and unique edible arrangements. This craft fair is a wonderful chance to support local artisans and pick up one-of-a-kind items, whether you’re shopping for yourself or looking for gifts for friends and family as the holiday season approaches.

In addition to the shopping, food and beverages will be available for sale, providing a perfect opportunity to grab a bite to eat while browsing the different stalls. The event promises a festive, family-friendly atmosphere where attendees can enjoy the charm of local craftsmanship and community connections.

Make sure to mark your calendar for this delightful day at the American Legion Auxiliary’s Vendor/Craft Fair and join the Lake Hiawatha community in celebrating local talent and creativity.