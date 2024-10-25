Parsippany Lacrosse Hosting Free USA Lacrosse Pick Up & Play Clinic

PARSIPPANY – Parsippany Lacrosse is offering a free Pick Up & Play™ introductory lacrosse clinic sponsored by USA Lacrosse on Sunday, November 3, during USA Lacrosse National Celebrate Lacrosse Week. The clinic will be held at Parsippany Hills High School, located at 20 Rita Drive, Morris Plains. There are two sessions available: 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

USA Lacrosse National Celebrate Lacrosse Week includes free Pick Up & Play clinics across the country from November 2-10. These clinics are designed to give youth players ages 14 and younger a chance to try out the sport and connect directly with local lacrosse organizations to help further their lacrosse journey. The annual event introduces thousands of youth from diverse backgrounds to the game of lacrosse. A core goal of this initiative is to make the sport more welcoming, diverse, and inclusive, encouraging new players to engage with a sport that holds many opportunities for young people.

The clinics are intended for boys and girls in grades 3 through 8, and no prior lacrosse experience or equipment is necessary. Parents interested in registering their child for the free clinic by clicking here.

Event Details

What : Parsippany Lacrosse FREE Pick Up & Play Clinic

: Parsippany Lacrosse FREE Pick Up & Play Clinic When : Sunday, November 3 || 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

: Sunday, November 3 || 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Where: Parsippany Hills High School (Football Field)

About USA Lacrosse

USA Lacrosse, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation, is a recognized sports organization of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee. As the governing body for men’s and women’s lacrosse in the United States, USA Lacrosse leads the U.S. National Teams Program and establishes universal standards. With more than 400,000 members across the country, USA Lacrosse unites players, coaches, officials, parents, and program leaders. Together, they inspire participation, enrich the athlete experience, and support the sport’s growth.