Dance, Dine, and Donate: Diwali Utsav Fundraiser Lights Up

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Lions Club, in collaboration with the Livingston Lions Club, invites you to Diwali Utsav – a celebration that promises to be both a Fundraiser and a Fun-Raiser! On Saturday, November 9, from 3:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., the Livingston Community Center at 204 Hillside Ave will be transformed into a vibrant hub of joy, philanthropy, and cultural celebration. Join us to embrace the spirit of Diwali, indulge in festive delicacies, and support causes that make a difference.

As a cornerstone of Lions Clubs International’s century-long commitment to service, this Diwali Utsav will fund four key initiatives: Childhood Cancer, Diabetes, Hunger, and Youth Programs. Every dollar raised is a step toward changing lives, making this festival a celebration with a purpose.

What to Expect:

Ramp Walk to Fight Childhood Cancer – Strut your stuff for a cause, with every step supporting young fighters.

– Strut your stuff for a cause, with every step supporting young fighters. Live Performances – Move to the beat and celebrate youth empowerment.

– Move to the beat and celebrate youth empowerment. Food Stalls – Delight in a feast that fuels our mission to end hunger.

– Delight in a feast that fuels our mission to end hunger. Dance for Diabetes – Garba Night – Unwind and dance, twirling in style to support diabetes awareness.

Sponsors

We’re grateful for our sponsors who help fuel our mission:

Platinum Sponsor: Patel Brothers

Patel Brothers Gold Sponsors: Arya Dance Academy, C2 Education, Kumon of Livingston, Vishwanatham Chikoti

Arya Dance Academy, C2 Education, Kumon of Livingston, Vishwanatham Chikoti Silver Sponsors: Kalaaz, Megraen Financial, Namaste Heritage

Admission

Tickets are $15.00 per person (Early Bird) and $25.00 per person after November 1. Children under 12 enjoy free admission. Seats are limited, so bring family and friends to experience Diwali in its truest sense – through celebration and service.

Register now at Diwali Utsav 2024 Registration or visit Parsippany Lions Club for more details.

This Diwali, come together with the Parsippany Lions Club to celebrate the festival of lights and make a meaningful impact in our communities!