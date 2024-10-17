New Jersey’s Proposes Legislation to Ban Cryptocurrency ATMs

To balance the need for consumer protection and crypto innovation, the state of New Jersey has introduced two bills that are similar to one another for consideration. Bill S3694 and A4880 are centered around the ban on cryptocurrency ATMs across the state due to growing concerns about fraudulent activities aimed at leveraging the evolving technologies within this industry.

Although this might sound like a blow to the crypto industry, ATMs constitute a fraction of the vast opportunities available for enthusiasts and investors looking to spend their digital assets. For example, the availability of online industries like e-commerce platforms, software companies, and gaming platforms that accept crypto payments has grown enormously.

iGaming sites have particularly embraced crypto technology. For those who prefer to gamble at a crypto casino online, these sites offer a variety of perks that traditional online casinos simply can’t match. These include benefits like registrations that don’t require KYC checks, a wider array of games, instant withdrawals, and even anonymous play — traits that even the most advanced online casinos in New Jersey can’t offer. That’s certainly saying something since NJ is one of the few states that offer a legal and thriving iGaming sector.

With the crypto industry now doing well across a multitude of facets, the resilience of crypto in New Jersey and beyond remains likely even if these bills are approved. It will, of course, impact the convenience of withdrawing and depositing funds to crypto wallets for day-to-day purposes. However, there will still be plenty of online ways to use, trade, and pay with cryptocurrencies even with no ATMs around.

As most Bitcoin ATMs have been a target for fraudsters, state authorities have deemed it necessary to take into consideration their potential effect on the general population. For example, the Federal Trade Commission has reported a surge in scams totaling over $110 million in 2023 alone and $65 million in only the first half of 2024, with a median loss of $10,000 among the elderly aged 60 and above.

These concerning statistics are one of the core reasons why this legislation has been proposed, making any activities linked to cryptocurrency ATMs illegal. This encompasses elements such as banning the ownership, control, installation, and sale of ATM machines supporting digital assets. These two identical bills propose that enforcement of the stipulated guidelines take place by expanding the scope and legal powers of the Consumer Fraud Act.

To put this into perspective, violators would be liable for penalties in the form of fines reaching up to $10,000 for first offenses and $20,000 for any subsequent violations. Additionally, state authorities will have the legal power to issue cease-and-desist orders as well as punitive damages to victims.

The regulations entailed by the bills clarify its intention of protecting consumers from any potential dangers related to unregulated crypto ATMs that contribute to significant financial losses. Be that as it may, it could be harder for crypto enthusiasts who are tech-savvy and aware of these dangers to use their digital assets as conveniently as they used to.

Fortunately, the proposed ban on these ATMs doesn’t completely eliminate the innovation of the decentralized finance scene. Private online transactions and crypto gift cards are still some of the primary ways that digital assets can be spent in New Jersey. For Jersey crypto holders, the online electronics scene also offers another great option.

Secure methods such as digital wallets, peer-to-peer platforms, and crypto exchanges offer a wide variety of ways to transact using decentralized finance instruments without the potential risk of illegitimate ATMs. At the same time, these methods open up broader opportunities to explore other aspects, like NFT marketplaces for investment purposes or merely for entertainment.

These options also work in tandem with the proposed bills since they allow consumers to have access to customer support channels alongside the robust security measures, set as industry standards for these service providers. Ultimately, the use of mainstream crypto platforms minimizes the risk of fraudulent activity and the burden on state agencies tasked to oversee them.

On the other hand, mainstream methods also allow users to have better control over their transactions, empowering them to make informed decisions in a secure environment. As the digital asset field continues to grow and evolve, newer technologies continue making mainstream crypto options more secure and reliable for better consumer protection.

Although there haven’t been significant advancements in the legislative process of enacting these bills, the discussion has opened varying perspectives on the role of decentralized finance and the technologies supporting it. The most important point raised is the need for a delicate balance between consumer protection and the fast-growing innovation of the financial sector.

Advocates supporting the ban of crypto ATMs have applauded the strides taken by state authorities to reduce the likelihood of fraudulent activity perpetrated toward vulnerable persons. Some skeptics aren’t sold on the efficacy of these bills and have raised concerns over the limitations of cryptocurrencies as an important financial tool.

Nevertheless, the proposed legislation shows the increasing concern for better security measures while ensuring that the availability of cryptocurrencies at a broader scale remains unhindered. As discussions continue, state authorities will be under the microscope on the final approach they decide to implement in response to this issue.