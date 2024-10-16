Parsippany Honors Italian Heritage with Flag Raising Ceremony on Columbus Day

PARSIPPANY — On October 14th, Columbus Day, Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio was joined by the Morris County Sons of Italy Chapter 2561 for a special Italian Flag Raising Ceremony at Town Hall.

Mayor Barberio, along with Sons of Italy President Joe Jannerone and former Council President and Sons of Italy member Mike dePierro, raised the Italian flag following the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance to the American flag. The brief but meaningful ceremony concluded with remarks from both Mike dePierro and Mayor Barberio.

“We’ve held the Italian Flag Raising Ceremony since 2012,” said Mayor Barberio. “I am truly proud to be an Italian-American, and I reflect on the tremendous contributions and achievements made by Italians. It’s important to remember where you came from as you navigate through life.”