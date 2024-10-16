Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Parsippany Honors Italian Heritage with Flag Raising Ceremony on Columbus Day

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — On October 14th, Columbus Day, Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio was joined by the Morris County Sons of Italy Chapter 2561 for a special Italian Flag Raising Ceremony at Town Hall.

Mayor Barberio, along with Sons of Italy President Joe Jannerone and former Council President and Sons of Italy member Mike dePierro, raised the Italian flag following the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance to the American flag. The brief but meaningful ceremony concluded with remarks from both Mike dePierro and Mayor Barberio.

“We’ve held the Italian Flag Raising Ceremony since 2012,” said Mayor Barberio. “I am truly proud to be an Italian-American, and I reflect on the tremendous contributions and achievements made by Italians. It’s important to remember where you came from as you navigate through life.”

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization.

