“Fall in Luck” with Lake Hiawatha School PTA Tricky Tray: Fun, Games, and Prizes

PARSIPPANY — The Lake Hiawatha School PTA Tricky Tray, themed “Fall in Luck”, is set to be a fun-filled evening on Thursday, November 21, at the Parsippany PAL, located at 33 Baldwin Road. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m., with the drawings starting promptly at 7:00 p.m. This event is for adults only—no one under the age of 18 will be admitted.

Attendees will have hundreds of opportunities to win exciting prizes, such as gift cards, lotto tickets, and other special gifts. The prizes are divided into two tiers: Level 1 prizes range from $50 to $150, while Level 2 prizes have values of $150 or more. In addition to the prize drawings, guests can participate in fun Games of Chance, such as the Wine Pull and Lucky Lunch Bags. Guests are encouraged to bring their own beverages and snacks to enjoy during the evening.

Admission & Ticket Packages

Tickets are priced at $30 for advance purchase and include admission, 1 sheet of Tier 1 tickets, a door prize ticket, and seating. If tickets are still available on the day of the event, they will be sold at the door for $35. For those looking to increase their chances of winning, two additional ticket packages are available as add-ons:

Value Pack B ($40) : Includes 2 sheets of Tier 1 tickets and 5 Tier 2/Grand Games tickets, a $60 value.

: Includes 2 sheets of Tier 1 tickets and 5 Tier 2/Grand Games tickets, a $60 value. Super Value Pack C ($100): Includes 4 sheets of Tier 1 tickets and 15 Tier 2/Grand Games tickets, a $140 value.

Payment & Preorders

Payments can be made by mailing a check to the LHS PTA at 1 Lincoln Avenue, Lake Hiawatha, NJ 07034, or online through this link. Preordered packages will only be handed out to the person who registered, ensuring a smooth process on event night.

Guests will also have the option to preorder food from Parsippany’s Best, with details to follow. This event promises to be a wonderful evening of fun, prizes, and community, so get your tickets early before they sell out!

Click here to download the registration form.

Mark your calendars for November 21, and get ready to “Fall in Luck” at the LHS PTA Tricky Tray!