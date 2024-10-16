Wednesday, October 16, 2024
HomeLocal NewsParsippany-Troy Hills Police Department Now Hiring Entry-Level Officers
Local News

Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department Now Hiring Entry-Level Officers

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
639
Parsippany Police Department is located at 3339 Route 46.

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department is currently seeking to recruit entry-level police officers to join their dedicated team. Under the leadership of Chief of Police Richard Pantina, this initiative aims to attract qualified candidates who are committed to serving the community and ensuring public safety.

To be eligible, applicants must meet specific criteria, including being at least 18 years old but no older than 35 at the time of hiring. A valid New Jersey driver’s license and a minimum of a high school diploma or GED are required. Additionally, candidates must be U.S. citizens residing in Morris County, New Jersey.

The rigorous selection process ensures only the most qualified individuals move forward. It includes a thorough background investigation, an oral interview, and a medical exam that includes both a psychological evaluation and drug screening.

The department is offering prospective applicants the opportunity to become part of an esteemed force dedicated to maintaining law and order in the Parsippany-Troy Hills community. The application deadline is October 25, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern, and interested candidates are encouraged to apply through policeapp.com.

For additional information or questions regarding the position, applicants can reach out via email to hiring@parpolice.com.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Suburban Comfort Meets Modern Living in Newly Sold Dream Home
Next article
“Fall in Luck” with Lake Hiawatha School PTA Tricky Tray: Fun, Games, and Prizes
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »