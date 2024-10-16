Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department Now Hiring Entry-Level Officers

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department is currently seeking to recruit entry-level police officers to join their dedicated team. Under the leadership of Chief of Police Richard Pantina, this initiative aims to attract qualified candidates who are committed to serving the community and ensuring public safety.

To be eligible, applicants must meet specific criteria, including being at least 18 years old but no older than 35 at the time of hiring. A valid New Jersey driver’s license and a minimum of a high school diploma or GED are required. Additionally, candidates must be U.S. citizens residing in Morris County, New Jersey.

The rigorous selection process ensures only the most qualified individuals move forward. It includes a thorough background investigation, an oral interview, and a medical exam that includes both a psychological evaluation and drug screening.

The department is offering prospective applicants the opportunity to become part of an esteemed force dedicated to maintaining law and order in the Parsippany-Troy Hills community. The application deadline is October 25, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern, and interested candidates are encouraged to apply through policeapp.com.

For additional information or questions regarding the position, applicants can reach out via email to hiring@parpolice.com.