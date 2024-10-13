Michael Sanford Sworn In as Detective for Morris County Prosecutor’s Office

PARSIPPANY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, First Assistant Prosecutor Maggie Calderwood, and Chief of Detectives Robert McNally confirmed that a member of the support staff team, Michael Sanford, has been hired as a Detective for the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office.

A swearing-in ceremony was held on Monday, October 7.

Detective Sanford will be assigned to the Professional Standards, Insurance Fraud, and Financial Crimes Units within the Specialized Crimes Division. He will attend the Morris County Public Safety Training Academy in the winter.

Detective Sanford initially joined the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office in April 2023 as a support staff member, assisting detectives in the Financial Crimes and Professional Standards Units with investigations, preparing case files, drafting correspondence for municipal police departments, and ensuring accurate case dispositions.

He previously worked as a superintendent helper, Sarbanes-Oxley audit intern, tax preparer, and shift supervisor. Detective Sanford has also served as captain of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Fire District #6 since 2016.

Detective Sanford graduated from Montclair State University with a Bachelor of Sciences degree in Accounting and from the County College of Morris with an Associate’s Degree in Business Administration. Sanford is also a graduate of Parsippany Hills High School.

Prosecutor Carroll said, “I am proud to promote a hard-working member of our team to an investigative role.”