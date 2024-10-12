Sunday, October 13, 2024
Local News

Dedication of New Cricket Fields at Lewis Morris Park Set for October 16

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Ready for the game! A cricket ball and bat symbolize the excitement of the sport, as Lewis Morris Park unveils its brand-new cricket fields. Join us for the ribbon-cutting ceremony and celebrate the growing cricket community in Morris County!

MORRIS COUNTY – The community is invited to join local leaders and officials for a special ribbon-cutting ceremony at Lewis Morris County Park on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, at 4:30 p.m., celebrating the opening of two new recreational cricket fields. These fields, designed to accommodate a softball-style version of cricket, will be part of the newly named Russell W. Myers Recreation Area, dedicated in honor of Russ Myers for his contributions to the local parks system.

Key figures expected to attend the dedication include State Senator Joe Pennachio, Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio, members of the Morris County Park Commissioners, and Executive Director of the Morris County Park Commission (MCPC) Dave Helmer. Also in attendance will be community members involved in the initiative, including a trustee from the NJ Softball Cricket League, as well as a possible youth cricket group eager to showcase the new facilities.

This event will take place at Lewis Morris County Park, located at 270 Mendham Road, Morristown. Attendees can follow the park entrance off Doe Meadow Road and continue onto Sunrise Lake Road, where parking will be available near the cricket fields. The ceremony is expected to last approximately one hour.

This dedication marks a significant addition to the recreational offerings in Morris County, providing local residents and cricket enthusiasts a new space to enjoy the popular sport.

